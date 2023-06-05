Boruto fans accuse Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse of copying scenes

Since it was released in theaters worldwide on June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse has drawn a lot of interest from both the general public and different fandoms. Recently, fans of Boruto noticed several parallels between scenes from Miles Morales's Spider-Man film and the anime series. Needless to say, it sparked an intense debate on social media.

Boruto is without a doubt one of the most well-known anime series. According to the recent claim made by Boruto fans, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse appears to have taken inspiration from multiple scenes of the anime.

Fans of the anime series attempted to emphasize the parallels between various sequences, which triggered Spider-Man fans, and they attempted to make sense to Boruto fans by challenging their point of view.

Boruto fans leveled allegations against Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

The Boruto anime's influence in the new Spider-Man movie is insane

Boruto fans have pointed out various scenes from the movie that are comparable to scenes from the anime. Fans of the anime, for example, have discovered parallels between Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, where Spider-Man and Spider-Woman share a scene on a cliffside, and the Boruto series episode, when Sarada and Boruto did the same. They have also compared the scene where Rio Morales embraces her son, Miles Morales, with the scene from the Boruto series where Hinata tightly hugs Boruto.

Fans of the anime series even tried to find a resemblance between the logo of Miles Morales's Spider-suit and the Uzumaki clan sign on Boruto's jacket. They've even claimed that this isn't the first time Boruto has inspired Marvel.

It's not the first time Marvel getting inspiration from Boruto either

They then contrasted the fight between Sakura and Shin Uchiha in the Boruto: Part 1 anime with the duel between Steve Roger and Bucky in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The similarities between Boruto and the new Miles Morales Spider-man movie are unbelievable! I read that there are a lot of other Spider-verse and anime references

As a true Op fan like him, i truly says Boruto did had influenced on new Spiderman movie

Boruto fans even went so far as to assert that the color scheme of the Uzumaki Clan sign and the Spider logo on the Spider-suit from Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse are identical.

Every masterpiece has its cheap copy ig

These allegations made Spider-Man fans and other critics argue to suggest that such scenarios are typical in the media world. Some critics even pointed out that there are other anime and movies that contain similar scenes to the new Spider-Man movie, and these are common scenes. They also stated that Spider-Man comics were created prior to the creation of Boruto.

Bruh this is winter soldier lol, came out years befor that Boruto clip 🤦🏽‍♂️ I'm a huge anime fan but stop the reaching

- his mother hugging her son cause that’s what mothers do, no significance

- going through some portal or whatever, again very common in media no significance

- two people sitting next to each other, happens in millions of shows and has no significance to boruto )- his mother hugging her son cause that's what mothers do, no significance- going through some portal or whatever, again very common in media no significance- standing…

Boruto Episode 23 - 09/06/2017



Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 04/19/2014



Hmm let's see...Boruto Episode 23 - 09/06/2017 Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 04/19/2014 check your facts before you start speaking next time...

Not even the same fighting style and winter solider came out way before these fight even happened

The dispute went viral on the internet since both Boruto and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse are popular worldwide. As some critics mentioned, it is important to note that common scenes in different movies and series are not a big issue.

Final thoughts

Fans all over the world enjoy both shows, empathize with their favorite characters, and immerse themselves in the narrative and lore. The debate may have created a heated situation among the fans, but it also demonstrates how well-liked both Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse and the Boruto series are all across the world.

As Boruto anime and manga are currently on hiatus, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter and episodes. Even though the fans' observations are intriguing and merit further investigation, they might not always point to plagiarism or deliberate copying. It might simply be the fusion of concepts and narrative strategies that cut across genres and media.

