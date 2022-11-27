Naruto: Is the Uzumaki clan stronger than the Uchiha?

Aside from unique characters and their perspectives, the world of Naruto is brimming with different clans. The concept of a "Clan" in Naruto comes from a group of people choosing to live together as a family, as the very first ones were formed out of mercenaries from the military, even before the first war.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. The period mentioned here mostly contains both clans at their peak, and how things would have turned out if a battle were to occur only between Uzumaki and the Uchiha clan.

Since that same concept is alive even in the current era, fans of the show and manga theorize about the ways the clans are associated with the main characters of the show. The Uzumaki and Uchiha clans, both respectable and formidable in their right, aren't far off from each other due to various circumstances.

However, seeing how the main characters inherit their special abilities from their clans, the following article will try to break down whether the Uzumaki clan of Naruto is more powerful than the Uchiha clan of Sasuke.

Naruto's Uzumaki clan's impressive Chakra reserve vs the Uchiha clan and their oppressive prowess

The short answer to whether the Uzumaki clan is stronger than the Uchihas would be 'yes.' However, there is a lot to take away from the fights of both legendary clans, since the original story did not touch upon this particular subject. So, the readers should know about the Uzumakis and their roots.

Naruto's long line of Uzumaki dates back to the pre-first Shinobi war age when the clan was known for being extremely potent with their sealing technique, life force, and Chakra reserves. However, this also created fear in the minds of other nations, leading them to work together to destroy the Uzumaki clan's hometown, Hidden Village, behind the whirling tides.

Therefore, while on the topic of a massacre, it should be mentioned that the Uchiha clan was wiped out by only two people, Obito and Itachi. Keeping Itachi aside, Obito took on the entire military portion of the Uchiha clan and attacked them using only a fraction of his power.

Since a lot could have turned out differently with the likes of Madara and even Sasuke on the Uchiha clan's side, we'll have to consider Naruto, Boruto, and Himawari from the current era of the Uzumaki side as well. On top of that, readers should keep in mind that Nagato, the mastermind behind Pain, was an Uzumaki as well.

Uzuamaki's sealing technique, known as the Fuinjutsu, is known for sealing the likes of the Tailed-Beasts and gods such as Kaguya. Hence, the likes of Mito and Kushina Uzumaki could easily seal off the likes of Madara, Sasuke, and even Obito.

Next in line comes Naruto and Nagato, who can withstand long battles against Uchiha's Sharingan or Rinnegan.

