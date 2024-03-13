Wit Studio's My Deer Friend Nokotan anime announces Summer 2024 release date

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Twin Engine announced that Wit Studio is producing My Deer Friend Nokotan anime, based on Oshioshio's eponymous manga. According to the announcement, the anime is set to premiere on July 7, 2024. The official staff has also unveiled a promotional video, visual, and details regarding the cast and staff.

Mangaka Oshioshio launched the series in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge on November 15, 2019. It was later moved to Magazine Pocket because the Magazine Edge had ceased publication in October 2023. Four volumes have so far been published, with the fifth volume slated to release on May 9, 2024.

An anime adaptation of Oshioshio's My Deer Friend Nokotan manga is at work by Wit Studios, as confirmed by Twin Engine on Wednesday. According to the announcement, the title will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on July 7, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST.

At the same time, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for My Deer Friend Nokotan anime has shared a promotional video, a key visual, and details regarding the title's cast and staff.

The trailer contains numerous funny scenes, featuring the main characters, Noko Shikanoko and Torako Koshi. Additionally, the short clip showcases a unique blend of bizarre elements and unapologetic comedy. Not only does it explore Torako, the delinquent but captures the mysterious enigma of "Nokotan", a girl with antlers.

A key visual for the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

A key visual has also been released, depicting Noko, Torako, Anko, and Meme Bashame. The illustration also features several deer in the background. Nokotan appears at the front of the visual, while other characters are shown behind her.

Aside from the key visual, the author, Oshioshio has shared a special illustration to celebrate the My Deer Friend Nokotan anime's announcement. The visual features Torako and Noko.

A comment from the author has also arrived on the official site, where he revealed how excited he is to have his manga being made into an anime. Oshioshio thanked everyone who supported him and the anime staff.

At the same time, the cast members for My Deer Friend Nokotan have been announced. Megumi Han, renowned as the voice actor for Kana Arima from Oshi no Ko anime, stars as Noko "Nokotan" Shikanoko in the anime, while Saki Fujita plays Torako's role.

Rui Tanabe, a promising Seiyuu (voice actor) voices Anko Koshi, described as Torako's younger sister. Fuka Izumi also joins the voice cast as the free-spirited Meme Bashame. It is also decided that Kosuke Toriumi will feature as the narrator.

Masahiko Ohta, who has previously worked as a director in Minami-ke, Gabriel DropOut, and other anime, will handle the directorial duties for My Deer Friend Nokotan anime at Wit Studios.

Torako, as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Takashi Aoshima joins Ohta-san as the scriptwriter and supervisor. Ayumu Tsujimura is contributing to this anime as the character designer, while Yasuhiro Misawa is composing the series' music.

Based on Oshioshio's manga, My Deer Friend Nokotan anime follows Torako, a former delinquent. However, her classmates only know her as the perfect student. Everything changes when a transfer student named Noko enters her life. Not only does she know about Torako's past, but she's also the harbinger of chaos.

