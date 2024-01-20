9 best Wit Studio anime that you shouldn't miss

Wit Studio anime have become a hallmark of quality in Japanese animation. Founded in 2012, Wit Studio, one of the most well-known and respected anime studios in Japan, has quickly made a name for themselves by producing high-quality and visually stunning shows. From action-packed attacks on Titans to emotionally charged dramas, Wit Studio has demonstrated their ability to tackle a wide range of genres.

Fans around the world eagerly anticipate Wit Studio anime projects, whether new seasons for established favorites or original stories, knowing they are guaranteed breathtaking animation married to resonant, must-watch storytelling.

The nine best Wit Studio anime highlight the studio's impeccable first decade. One can only imagine the iconic Wit Studio anime that await in the bright future of the studio.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Hall of fame: 9 Wit Studio anime one can't afford to miss

1. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Without a doubt, Attack on Titan is the most popular and well-known series among the many Wit Studio anime. They created the first three seasons of this dark fantasy anime, captivating viewers with intense action sequences, high-stakes drama, and complex characters.

This anime is set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within walled cities to protect themselves from human-eating Titans. The plot follows Eren Jaeger, who joins the military to fight the Titan threat after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother.

Attack on Titan stands out for its exceptionally well-animated action scenes using complex ODM gear, allowing the human soldiers to grapple and fly through buildings to battle the Titans. Coupled with a thought-provoking story exploring heavy themes like the cycle of hatred and the moral ambiguities of war, it has gained a huge following globally.

2. Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio)

This historical-fiction seinen anime, another notable entry in the Wit Studio anime collection, is an adaptation of one of Japan's most well-known manga series by the same name. Set in 11th-century England, it tells the story of Thorfinn, a young Icelandic boy who swears revenge against the band of Vikings who killed his father.

To track down their leader, the legendary warrior Askeladd, Thorfinn joins their mercenary band, gaining combat experience while awaiting his chance to duel Askeladd. Vinland Saga brings 11th-century England to life through extremely detailed art and fluid animation during visceral fight scenes.

It has appealed to a wide audience with its historical setting and coming-of-age tale of Thorfinn finding meaning amidst tragedy.

3. Ranking of Kings

Ranking of Kings (Image via Wit Studio)

This fantasy adventure anime adds to the diverse range of Wit Studio anime by following Bojji, a young, deaf, and physically disabled prince who is shunned by his people for his perceived uselessness. Kind-hearted and optimistic, Bojji dreams of becoming a great king one day and changing people's perceptions of him. He sets off on a journey with a shadow monster named Kage, who becomes his translator and friend.

While the premise seems unconventional, Ranking of Kings delivers a remarkably heartwarming and emotional story celebrating Bojji's determination and resilience despite his disabilities, eventually gaining loyal companions who see his true potential.

The unique art style featuring simple character designs that resemble picture-book illustrations also beautifully complements the uplifting fairytale-esque story.

4. Great Pretender

Great Pretender (Image via Wit Studio)

For fans seeking a fun, fast-paced anime, look no further than this stylish crime comedy series, a standout among Wit Studio anime. Every arc follows the clever swindler Edamura as he gets entangled with the eccentric French con man Laurent and his motley international crew to pull off elaborate heists around the world.

Great Pretender shines for its gorgeous animation, vibrant art direction, and captivating scams that keep viewers constantly impressed and surprised. Wit Studio delivers incredibly strong animation that captures the high-energy, over-the-top action of the heists from start to finish.

Combined with an upbeat jazz soundtrack, intriguing settings from L.A. to Singapore, and witty banter between the charismatic crew, it makes for an immensely entertaining ride.

5. Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

This dark fantasy shonen Wit Studio anime is adapted from the popular manga of the same name. In a post-apocalyptic world where vampires have taken over and trapped the surviving humans in cities they frequently farm for blood, it follows the revenge journey of Yuichiro Hyakuya after he loses his makeshift vampire-hunting family.

Determined to kill the vampires for good, he joins the Japanese Imperial Demon Army to master his magical abilities. What makes Seraph of the End stand out is the emotionally intense story as Yuichiro reconnects with his childhood friend Mikaela, who has now turned into a vampire.

The stylish animation sequences showing the Demon Army battalions battling vampires with magical cursed gear weapons also attract fans. While the pacing and story construction have received some criticism, visually, it remains a treat for action-lovers through both seasons.

6. Spy x Family

Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

While Wit Studio assisted on this endearing rom-com action anime rather than fully leading production, it still deserves a mention for the animation support the studio provided, leading to beautifully dynamic scenes.

Centered around spy Twilight, who must build a fake family to infiltrate an elite school, it follows his unknowing new wife Yor, an assassin, and their adopted psychic daughter, Anya. Despite the mismatched family of secret agents pretending normalcy, the Wit Studio anime tugs at heartstrings as they slowly begin to truly care for one another.

Wit Studio's contribution helped bring to life hilarious facial expressions, wholesome family moments, and exciting action set-pieces, like Yor's fierce combat sequences. These factors have made Spy x Family a runaway hit.

7. Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Image via Wit Studio)

This original sci-fi Wit Studio anime centers around an AI singer named Vivy, who is given a mission to prevent a massive AI rebellion set to occur 100 years in the future. To succeed in altering the past, she must team up with the future AI Matsumoto sent back in time to assist her.

At just 13 episodes, Vivy manages to pack an emotional punch with its central question of what it means to be alive and deserving of rights as an AI. The synth-heavy soundtrack complementing the futuristic setting also stands out, alongside Vivy's incredible vocal musical performances.

Wit Studio delivers slick action animation during the AI battles while nailing quiet character moments between Vivy and Matsumoto that underscore enduring themes of dedication and hope.

8. After the Rain

After the Rain (Image via Wit Studio)

For romance anime fans, After the Rain, another Wit Studio anime, delivers a tender, understated love story between two lost souls learning to move forward from their past troubles. It focuses on Akira Tachibana, a soft-spoken high school girl working part-time at a family restaurant run by the 45-year-old manager Masami Kondo.

Sensitively written and animated, After the Rain captures the emotional nuances of Akira and Kondo's connection blossoming from circumstance and empathy rather than anything inappropriate.

Wit Studio brings Akira's inner turmoil and guarded optimism to life through evocative scenes like seeing raindrops stuck in time after hearing Kondo's laughter or Akira lighting up when discussing Old Literature Club essays. The atmospheric soundtrack and warm backgrounds surrounding the characters also pull viewers into Akira's quiet journey toward closure.

9. The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride (Image via Wit Studio)

The Ancient Magus' Bride, a profound and emotionally rich Wit Studio anime, explores complex themes such as trauma, emotional abuse, loneliness, and finding inner strength. It does this through the literal and metaphorical journey of Chise Hatori, a teenager sold off by her relatives to Elias Ainsworth, a towering humanoid magician.

Over the course of time, timid, self-loathing Chise gains confidence in herself while exploring the magical world with Elias. She witnesses his genuine care for her well-being despite his intimidating, inhuman appearance.

Chise's fragile vulnerability is also powerfully rendered through strong animation. It conveys her body language and haunted expressions that make her inspiring growth in independence compelling. Wit Studio brings the enchanting magic system and dark shadowy enemies to life during the action-heavy moments as well.

Conclusion

From intense action shonen anime like Attack on Titan and Seraph of the End to emotionally resonant dramas like The Ancient Magus' Bride, Wit Studio has demonstrated impressive range and technical skill in their first decade of anime production.

While a relatively young studio compared to legacy names like Production I.G or Madhouse, Wit Studio has quickly become synonymous with high-quality animation and source material adaptation. They balance stylistic flair in their visual direction while faithfully expanding on the spirit of the manga or novels they adapt.

Anyone looking for a satisfying and complete anime viewing experience would do well to check out these Wit Studio anime.