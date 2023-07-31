Spy X Family creator's latest artworks feature Anya going on an enthralling vacation

The creator of the Spy x Family manga, Tatsuya Endo, has released some cute artworks on his Twitter account featuring Anya and Bond going on an enthralling vacation. The artworks have managed to awe the fandom and reward them with some soothing pictures of Anya and bond just hanging out.

Endo has drawn the two characters being on vacation and visiting various places filled with greenery and serene natural landscapes. The young Forger and his pet are seen watching the sunset, crossing a bridge and making their way through the forest on their big adventure.

Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo draws cute artworks featuring Anya and Bond on a vacation

The creator of Spy x Family, Tatsuya Endo, is no stranger to doodles as his Twitter account is filled with artworks of Anya Forger doing the most random things in real life pictures. These artworks show Endo's whimsicial side and highlight his liking to the character of Anya.

In some recent doodles, Endo has shown Anya and Bond going on a vacation and enjoying nature. He incorporated the two characters in pictures of natural scenery, creating some beautiful artworks of the two friends having a good time.

In one picture, Anya and Bond can be seen hanging out on a rock by a lake, with Anya holding a butterfly net and Bond looking at a fish. In another artwork, the two are seen going through a forest and what appears to be abandoned rail tracks covered in greens.

Anya is seen running on bridge in one of the artworks as Bond looks frantically at a sign placed near the bridge. In the final artwork, the two friends are seen sitting on a bench overlooking a lake. The pictures of nature are soothing and the addition of Anya and Bond in them gives the feeling of the characters being on vacation.

The tweet currently sits at 87000 reacts with over 10000 re-shares, proving that the artwork has managed to connect with the fandom. The responses to Anya's great vacation with Bond has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans leaving a truck load of compliments under Endo's tweet.

Spy x Family is all set to return this with season 2 which will be released as a part of the Fall 2023 schedule. Additionally, a spin-off movie titled, Spy x Family Code: White, will also premiere in theaters across Japan on December 22, 2023. There's a lot of buzz around the series currently and it is evident that multiple new projects and collaborations are being made to capitalize on the hype.

Spy x Family manga chapter 86 is also set to be released on August 7 and will see the story take a crucial turn.

