Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 collab confirmed with a special poster at Anime Expo 2023

TOHO Animation announced a collaboration between the upcoming film Spy x Family Code: White and Street Fighter 6 at Anime Expo 2023 on Saturday. A poster announcing the collaboration was tweeted by the series' official Twitter account, creating excitement among fans for this unique joint venture.

Spy x Family Code: White is set to release in theaters on December 22, 2023, with WIT Studio and CloverWorks animating the film. The poster for the collab between the film and Street Fighter 6 features Yor, Loid, Anya, and Bond along with in-game characters Ryu and Chun-Li.

Spy x Family and Street Fighter 6 collab revealed with a new illustration

The highly anticipated Anime Expo 2023 began on Saturday, July 1, revealing new information about different anime and manga series. TOHO animation had a panel at the event on Saturday where they made the annoucement that the upcoming movie Spy x Family Code: White will be collaborating with Capcom's Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S, on June 2, 2023, and received universal acclaim. The announcement for the game's collab with the anime film was revealed with a new illustration created by Capcom's illustrator and graphic designer, Chisato Mita.

The illustration features Yor, Loid, and Anya Forger, along with their pet dog, Bond. Additionally, Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter also make an appearance in the illustration as well. The drawing shows Yor and Chun Li in fighting stances as other characters like Anya, Loid and Ryu look at them with awe.

Besides the artwork, no additional information has been given regarding what's the nature of the collaboration between these IPs. Spy x Family's official Twitter handle mentioned in their announcement tweet that details about the collab will be revealed at a later date.

Despite there being no concrete details regarding the nature of the series, fans are already speculating that the collab will probably add Yor as a playable character in Street Fighter 6. This speculation has gained a lot of traction as Your can be seen in the illustration in a battle stance against Chun Li.

The prospect of these two extremely capable and skilled female characters fighting has hyped fans worldwide, with many of them hoping to see the speculation come to fruition. The collab was announced at Anime Expo 2023 to drum up excitement for the upcoming Spy x Family Code: White film.

The film is set to be released on December 22, 2023, and will be animated by WIT Studio and CloverWorks. It will be an all-new work featuring an original story. The creator of the series, Tatsuya Endo, is supervising the film's character designs and Takashi Katagiri is directing the movie.

