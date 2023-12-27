Spy x Family chapter 93: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 93 is set to release on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 12 am JST. With Anya having seemingly found a means of studying which works for her, protagonist Loid Forger and fans alike are eagerly waiting to see the scores she received on her final exams.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 93 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform, which generally makes it hard for accurate spoiler information to be made consistently available.

As such, it is the norm for fans to be going into releases for these digitally published series completely blind. Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

Spy x Family chapter 93 likely to see Anya earn a Stella Star, put Strix back on track

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 93 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, January 8, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Spy x Family chapter 93 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, January 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, January 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Monday, January 8, 2024

Chapter 92 recap

Spy x Family chapter 92 began with Anya realizing that she needs to actually study for her coming final exams. This was due to her being unable to recognize whose thoughts in the classroom were the right ones in previous tests. Loid, meanwhile, was also mulling over the coming final exams, expressing his concern, given Anya’s previous grades, and Daybreak making changing her grades much too perilous a task.

As Loid and Anya tried studying with each other, they were interrupted by their neighbors, Sigmund and Barbara Authen, inviting Anya over for snacks. The topic of school came up eventually, revealing Sigmund's past as a university professor. This led to Anya studying with Sigmund in the days and weeks leading up to her final exams.

Loid watched some of this studying, marveling at Sigmund’s approach of tailoring how Anya studies to something which she can innately find enjoyable. Eventually, the day of the exam arrived, with Anya confidently filling out her answer sheet and seemingly having some sort of a revelation as she did so. The chapter ended just as the scores for the final exams were posted for all to see.

What to expect (speculative)?

Anya's first academically-earned Stella Star could be granted in Spy x Family chapter 93 (Image via Wit Studios, CloverWorks)

With Anya seemingly having found her academic confidence, Spy x Family chapter 93 should reveal that she at least passed the exam with a respectably high grade. While it is possible that she may have done well enough to earn a Stella Star, her grade will most likely be used as a foundational stepping stone for future motivation and results.

Fans may also likewise see some of Anya’s other classmates not do as well as they thought they would have in Spy x Family chapter 93, such as Damian Desmond. This could in turn see Melinda Desmond reappear, possibly setting up whatever her near-future involvement in the series is currently set to be.

