Spy x Family Code: White movie tops the Japanese box office in first weekend 

Spy x Family Code: White managed to reach the #1 spot in the Japanese Box Office this weekend (December 22–24, 2023). The film witnessed some staggering figures, grossing 1,224,208,280 yen, or approximately 8.6 million USD.

The film was released in 433 theaters, 50 of which were IMAX theaters. It saw a total of 866,436 moviegoers count over three days before Christmas. As per Anime Trending, the film dethroned Disney’s Wish to claim the top spot in the Japanese Box Office.

Let’s take a closer look at their figures and break down Spy x Family Code: White’s daily performance during its first weekend.

Taking a closer look at Spy x Family Code: White’s performance during its opening weekend

Anya Forger as seen in the film (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Spy x Family Code: White was released on Friday, December 22, 2023. As per multiple Japanese news outlets, the film grossed a total of 326,336,070 yen on the opening day, selling a total of 232,926 tickets. Its performance only improved as the days progressed.

On Saturday, the film managed to collect a total of 447,422,710 yen, with an attendance of 314,303 people. On the subsequent day, the film managed to collect 450,449,500 yen, selling a total of 319,207 tickets. This adds up to a total of 1,224,208,280 yen in revenue and a selling count of 866,436 tickets.

Spy x Family Code: White main cast

Yor Forger as seen in the film (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

The main cast features some of the most talented industry veterans with a wealth of expertise. Here’s a list of the voice actors and the respective characters that they played:

Anya Forger - Atsumi Tanezaki

Bond Forger - Kenichirō Matsuda

Yor Forger - Saori Hayami

Loid Forger - Takuya Eguchi

Snijder - Banjou Ginga

Luka - Kento Kaku

Type F - Shunsuke Takeuchi

Dmitri - Tomoya Nakamura

Plot of the film in brief

Loid, despite his abilities as a spy, receives an order from the higher-ups for his replacement. Determined to remain in Operation Strix, Loid attempts to help Anya climb up the social ladder at her prestigious school. He resolves to help his adopted child in a cooking competition. Winning this would help Anya establish a presence at the school, allowing Loid to get in contact with some of the most powerful people in the country.

However, things do not go as planned. Loid, Anya, and Yor Forger take a trip to a region to conduct some research on the dish that they intend to create. However, a chain of events is triggered that threatens not only the lives of his family but also world peace. Will Loid be able to complete this extraordinary mission?

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.