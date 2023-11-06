10 Tallest Titans in Attack on Titan, ranked

One of the most iconic aspects of the popular Attack on Titan series is the enormous size and scale of its infamous Titans. The Titans come in many shapes and sizes, from the small 3-15 meter Pure Titans to the massive 60-meter Colossal Titan, which is controlled by a human shifter. Their sheer size and height is a key part of what makes them both thrilling and terrifying to watch.

These Titans demonstrate remarkable height differences, with the tallest being hundreds of times bigger than a human. But exactly how tall are the very biggest Titans in the series? By examining official stats and heights provided in Attack on Titan along with reasonable estimates, we can rank the top 10 tallest Titan forms from big to absolutely colossal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack On Titan manga.

List of top 10 tallest Titans in Attack on Titan universe

10. Annie's Female Titan - 14 meters

Annie's Female Titan (Image via MAPPA)`

The Female Titan is 14 meters tall, smaller than many of the other intelligent Titans in the Attack on Titan universe. But what Annie Leonhart's Female Titan lacks in size, it makes up for in speed, strength, and its ability to harden its body. It can encase itself in an impervious crystalline shell or create claws and blades out of its hardening powers. This makes the Female Titan a dangerous foe despite its smaller 14 meter stature.

The Female Titan's 14 meter frame allows it to tower over buildings and charge through structures with ease. Its feminine physique hides its incredible strength, as demonstrated when it flattens buildings and kicks through structures without slowing. When Annie hardens areas like its fists or fingertips into blades, the Female Titan uses its 14 meter size for maximum destructive impact.

9. Reiner Braun's Armored Titan- 15 meters

Reiner Braun's Armored Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Reiner Braun's Armored Titan reaches the maximum height for standard Titans at 15 meters tall in the Attack on Titan series. Its body is covered in segmented armor plating, useful for shielding its neck and other weak areas during battle. In addition to its defensive capabilities, the Titan's muscular build affords it tremendous offensive power, capable of delivering devastating blows.

Moreover, his armored sections are nearly impenetrable, able to withstand blade slashes and cannon fire. When charging at full speed, the 15 meter Armored Titan can smash through structures and defenses using its heavyweight bulk and protection.

Additionally, this brute force is complemented by surprising agility, enabling it to execute complex maneuvers in battle. Its combination of size, strength, and defense make it a formidable foe.

8. Lara Tybur's War Hammer Titan - 15 meters

Lara Tybur's War Hammer Titan (Image via MAPPA)

The War Hammer Titan used by Lara Tybur stands at 15 meters tall, equal to Reiner Braun's Armored Titan in the Attack on Titan universe. Despite not being the biggest Titan, the War Hammer Titan's ability to generate and manipulate hardened structures makes it a formidable opponent.

Though only 15 meters tall, the War Hammer Titan can use its hardening abilities to create massive spikes, shields, and weapons as needed. When fighting Eren's Attack Titan, it forges a giant crossbow and spike that dwarfs buildings. By creating external structures, the War Hammer Titan can appear even bigger than its 15 meter body.

7. Zeke's Beast Titan - 17 meters

Zeke's Beast Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Zeke Yeager's Beast Titan stands at 17 meters tall, much larger than the standard 15 meter Titan. The Beast Titan is one of the most unusual looking Titans in the Attack on Titan series, with a distinct ape-like appearance. While less massive than the Founding or Colossal Titans, its 17 meter height, coupled with Zeke's own cunning intelligence and baseball pitching skills, made the Beast Titan a significant adversary.

At 17 meters tall, Zeke's Beast Titan was an imposing sight on the battlefield. Its ape-like physique, coupled with calculating intelligence, gave it an almost human-like countenance. When Zeke chose to ambush Survey Corps members from afar by hurling debris and weapons, the full 17 meter frame of the Beast Titan was visible, underscoring its intimidating presence as a towering apex predator.

6. Wall Titans - 50-60 meters

Wall Titans (Image via MAPPA)

The Wall Titans are integrated into the concentric walls that protect the last of humanity in Attack on Titan series. Their exact height is not specified, but based on the 50 meter height of the walls themselves, it is estimated that the Wall Titans measure between 50-60 meters tall.

While not as tall as the Founding or Colossal Titans, the Wall Titans are still an impressive size at likely 50-60 meters. What makes them frightening is not just their height, but their massive numbers. With so many Wall Titans embedded in the walls, when they are unleashed in the Rumbling they become an unstoppable force. The image of countless 50 meter Titans marching forward is terrifying.

5. Armin's Colossal Titan - 60 meters

Armin's Colossal Titan (Image via MAPPA)

After acquiring the power of the Colossal Titan in the Attack on Titan series, Armin gains the ability to transform into a 60 meter version of the Titan. Though equal in height to Bertholdt's Colossal Titan, the appearance of Armin's Colossal Titan is a bit slimmer, with a less bulky physique. But it remains a huge foe at 60 meters tall.

At 60 meters, Armin's version of the Colossal Titan is just as intimidatingly tall as Bertholdt's. With its massive height, steaming heat, and ability to quickly appear and disappear, Armin's Colossal Titan maintains the raw power and size of the original. When Armin transforms in the port city, the 60 meter Titan is so huge its head and shoulders tower over the buildings and structures below.

4. Bertholdt's Colossal Titan - 60 meters

Bertholdt's Colossal Titan (Image via MAPPA)

As the Colossal Titan, Bertholdt Hoover could transform into a 60 meter Titan. This Titan first appeared when it kicked a hole in Wall Maria, breaching Shiganshina. Its hulking size and steaming hot body made it a formidable force in the Attack on Titan universe. Armin Arlert later gained the power of the Colossal Titan after defeating Bertholdt.

At 60 meters tall, the Colossal Titan is massive compared to even abnormal Pure Titans. Its enormous size allows it to peer over the 50 meter walls with ease. Additionally, the heat and steam generated by its body makes approaching it difficult. Altogether, the Colossal Titan's 60 meter stature and energetic properties contribute to its status as a near-unstoppable weapon.

3. Rod Reiss' Titan - 120 meters

Rod Reiss' Titan (Image via MAPPA)

In season 3 of Attack on Titan series, Rod Reiss transforms into a grotesque 120 meter Titan. This makes his Titan form about 8 times taller than a 15 meter Titan and the tallest Pure Titan seen in the series. While its size made it a formidable foe, its exposed neck and inability to properly defend itself ultimately allowed the Survey Corps to destroy it.

At 120 meters tall with an abnormal crawling movement, Rod Reiss' Titan was one of the most unsettling Titans encountered in the series. The massive size coupled with its partially exposed innards and wide mouth gave it a horrific appearance. As it crawled towards Orvud District and Wall Sina, its towering height emphasized the terror it inflicted on the people behind the wall.

2. Ymir Fritz's Titan - Over 200 meters

Ymir Fritz's Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Ymir Fritz was the first person in the world of Attack on Titan to become a Titan, gaining the power of the Founding Titan. Her full Titan form is never directly depicted, but based on brief images of her Titan from before the walls were built, it appears to have been gargantuan in size.

Estimates put it easily over 200 meters tall, comparable to Eren's Founding Titan. In one scene, a regular-sized human soldier is shown next to her leg and he barely reaches up to her kneecap. Given the soldier's height of around 6 feet, this suggests Ymir's Titan was significantly larger than 200 meters. As the first Titan, her formidable size set the precedent for later massive Titans.

1. Eren's Founding Titan - 200-240 meters

Eren's Founding Titan (Image via MAPPA)

When Eren Yeager unlocks the full power of the Founding Titan in the later seasons, he transforms into a skeletal colossus Titan estimated to be around 200-240 meters tall. This makes it far and away the tallest Titan form shown in the entirety of the Attack on Titan series.

The Founding Titan appears as a ribcage with an elongated, exposed spine and emaciated appearance. But its size is unprecedented, shown standing above the clouds as it nears Marley. There is no missing this massive Titan when it appears in the distance.

The enormous spinal column and ribcage that shift and contort as Eren moves gives the Founding Titan an otherworldly, creepy appearance befitting its status as a seemingly indestructible god in Eren's Rumbling. When unleashed, the sheer scale of the Founding Titan upends everything known about Titans in the Attack on Titan world.

To conclude

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, from the tiny 4 meter Cart Titan to the enormous 200+ meter Founding Titan, Attack on Titan showcases Titan forms of all shapes and sizes. But when considering sheer height, Eren's skeletal Founding Titan stands tallest at a speculated 200-240 meters, capable of towering over buildings, mountains, and more.

Other colossal Titans like Ymir Fritz's Titan and the Wall Titans also demonstrate how big Titans can get. While most Titans are 15 meters or less, the franchises' biggest Titans remind viewers just how tiny humans are by comparison and bring the difference between the two species into perspective.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.