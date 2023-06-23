Ranking of Kings anime announces first-ever movie adaptation

A new movie for the anime Ranking of Kings has been announced recently and is to begin production very soon. Fans have expressed their excitement about hopefully seeing Bojji, the protagonist of the original anime series, back on screen. A spin-off series, The Treasure Chest of Courage, has recently drawn its curtain, featuring a whole new story not connected to the original anime.

Ranking of Kings is an ongoing shonen manga written and illustrated by Sōsuke Tōka, which began serializing on May 20, 2017, on the Manga Hack website. The story of Bojji and his adventures has seen a surge in fan following since the anime's premiere, quickly catapulting it to the fame it now enjoys.

Ranking of Kings anime film is on its way

Ranking of Kings, or Osama Ranking as it is known in Japan, is to receive its first movie, as announced recently in the Thursday television special, which was posted on its official YouTube channel on June 22, 2023. The news was also reported by the anime’s official Twitter account, @osama_ranking. The tweet translates to "TV animation of Osama Ranking. Completely new movie version production decision Thank you for your continued support."

Further details regarding the casting and the staff have yet to be revealed. Additionally, there is no information available about the content of the movie, such as whether it will be based on the original manga material or whether a new story will be written for it.

The first anime adaptation of Ranking of Kings was released on October 15, 2021, and ran for a total of 23 episodes, which were split into two cours. It was produced by Wit Studio under the direction of Yōsuke Hatta, with Taku Kishimoto as the script supervisor.

Following its conclusion, the anime was again brought back in 2023 by the same staff and crew with a brand-new spin-off series named Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage, which began airing on April 14 and ended on June 16, 2023.

The synopsis of the anime as provided by the official website Crunchyroll reads as follows,

"How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven."

It continues,

"But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…"

Both the 2021 original anime and also the recently finished spin-off series are available for streaming on Crunchyroll, which provides both the subbed and dubbed versions.

