Why Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song anime won't get a second season, explained

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song was released back in the Spring 2021 anime season. Unfortunately, despite two years having passed, the series has yet to announce a second season. That said, there is a good reason why WIT Studio hasn't announced a sequel season and the creators shed light on the same in an interview with Mipon.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song follows the story of Vivy, an AI songstress who got enlisted by another AI bot to help save the future. This mission saw Vivy take part in a century-long mission that had her risk her life to prevent a future where AI takes over human beings and annihilates them.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song was planned as a single cour anime

Vivy as seen in Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Image via WIT Studio)

While fans of the anime were hoping for Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song to be renewed for a second season, the original creators of the series gave a clear statement about the same. The anime's story was created by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, both of whom previously worked in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World.

The creators revealed in an interview with Mipon that there were no plans for Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song season 2. The anime, from the get-go, was planned to be completed in a single cour. Thus, as creators, they do not feel like the story could be continued. As per them, the story and all its loose ends have been tied up. Hence, a sequel season could possibly only harm the first installment.

Vivy as seen in Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Image via WIT Studio)

Tappei Nagatsuki stated:

"Both Umehara-san and I felt that everything wrapped up quite nicely, so it just wouldn't feel right to force the story to continue any further. I don't think we could add another cour to the story, even if the first was a smash hit and got rave reviews."

While Nagatsuki mentioned that he does not want to force a second season, he was not opposed to working on a voice drama CD or OVA episode if there was enough demand for more content surrounding the anime.

Otherwise, the creator was also open to creating a side story. While it would be set in the same universe, it would be completely different in terms of its plot and remain unrelated to the original series. The story could focus on things like Vivy's secret sisters or sealed singularity points.

Vivy as seen in Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Image via WIT Studio)

During the interview, the creators also revealed some additional information about the anime. While the series was planned to be produced as a one-cour series, the two creators found it difficult to end the title in 12 episodes. Hence, they begged the producer to add one more episode, allowing them to write the entire plot without rushing through or skipping any parts of the story.

"We had already decided how the story would end, but as we were writing it, we realized that there was just no way we could cram all the stuff we planned for episode 1 into a single episode. So, we begged the producer to let us add another episode," Nagatsuki told the publication.

The fact that the creators did not try to force the story into 12 episodes speaks volumes about how much they care about the anime. Thus, it makes sense that they did not want to force another season for the series. Hence, fans may never see a sequel story featuring Vivy again.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.