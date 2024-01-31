An Archdemon's Dilemma anime reveals Spring 2024 release date, cast, and more

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 saw the official website for the An Archdemon’s Dilemma anime series reveal its Spring 2024 debut, additional cast and staff, and opening theme song in a new trailer. The trailer also previewed the opening theme song for the series, which is entitled “Wakaranai Ai,” translating to “A Love I Can’t Understand,” and will be performed by The Brow Beat.

The latest trailer for the series also confirmed that it would be narrated by Toshiyuki Morikawa, who’s likely best otherwise known as Bleach’s Isshin Kurosaki and Demon Slayer’s Kagaya Ubayashiki. The An Archdemon’s Dilemma anime also revealed a key visual alongside the aforementioned trailer and release information.

The An Archdemon’s Dilemma anime series, fully entitled An Archdemon’s Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride, serves as the television anime adaptation of author Fuminori Teshima and illustrator COMTA’s original light novel series. The light novels began serialization in February 2017, with the series still ongoing and having been compiled into 17 volumes as of this article’s writing.

An Archdemon’s Dilemma anime set to premiere in Japan sometime in April 2024

The An Archdemon’s Dilemma anime series is currently slated for an April 2024 release window, with a narrower release date likely to be announced in the coming weeks and months. Also set to be announced is the ending theme song for the series, with the latest trailer only previewing the opening theme song.

The anime’s newest cast members include Hana Hishikawa as Chastille Lillqvist, Kisho Taniyama as Barbatos, Akane Misaka as Foll, Ayasa Ito as Manuela, and Testsu Inada as Raphael Hyurandell. They join starring cast members Yusuke Kobayashi as Zagan, a reclusive powerful sorcerer, and Kana Ichinose as Nephy, a beautiful elf girl.

Hiroshi Ishiodori is directing the anime at Brains Base studios, with Keiji Gotoh supervising the animation. Aya Yoshinaga is overseeing the series scripts, while Mina Osawa is designing the characters. Musician Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the soundtrack for the series. Newly announced staff members include the following:

Prop Design: Hiroshi Ogawa, Ai Hiromi

Art Director: Yukihiro Shibutani

Art Setting: Takahiro Yoneda

Color Design: Yuuko Fukuda

Compositing Director of Photography: Hayato Sekiya

Editing: Yasutaka Ikeda

Sound Director: Haru Yamada

Sound Effect: Tsutomu Sukigara

Sound Production: KANON

The An Archdemon’s Dilemma anime series is set to premiere on the Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi Japanese broadcast channels sometime in April 2024. J-Novel Club releases the light novel in English, describing its story as follows:

“Zagan is a super powerful sorcerer, but lives as a recluse. And now he faces his greatest test… falling in love!

Zagan is feared by the masses as an evil sorcerer. Both socially awkward and foulmouthed, he spends his days studying sorcery while beating down any trespassers within his domain. One day he's invited to a dark auction, and what he finds there is an elven slave girl of peerless beauty, Nephy. Having fallen in love at first sight, Zagan uses up his entire fortune to purchase her, but being a poor conversationalist, he has no idea how to properly interact with her. Thus, the awkward cohabitation of a sorcerer who has no idea how to convey his love and his slave who yearns for her master but has no idea how to appeal to him begins.”

