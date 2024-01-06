Jujutsu Kaisen's Utahime Iori joins Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime cast

The ongoing season of Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime recently announced the addition of a new voice cast member for the anime. Yoko Hikasa, famous for her work in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, has been reported to be voicing Hibiki Aaltonen alongside Kohei Amasaki, who will be voicing Takahiro Tachibana.

Based on Masahito Soda's original manga, the ongoing Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orage anime has captivated fans with an exciting premise and memorable cast of characters. With the second cour of the ongoing anime set to start broadcasting at 5:30 p.m. JST on January 6, 2024, the anime's official website has announced the addition of two new members of the voice cast, which further fuelled excitement among fans of the series.

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange adds Jujutsu Kaisen's Yoko Hikasa to their voice cast

Masahito Soda's hit ongoing anime, Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange, recently announced the addition of two new members to their star-studded voice cast of the series. Yoko Hikasa, who has garnered a large fan following in recent years while portraying Utahime Iori in Jujutsu Kaisen, will be one of the newest additions to the series.

She has been reported to be voicing Hibiki Aaltonen, who has been described as a veteran member of the Tokyo Fire Department's Megumi special forces unit. Hibiki was apparently a talented mechanic in the past, who was scouted by the Megumi at the same time as Yuki Nakamura.

Alongside Hikasa, Kohei Amasaki was also one of the newest additions to the series. He has been reportedly voicing Takahiro Tachibana, a member of the Ginger Valley Fire Department, the rival to the Fuwa Fire Department that Daigo Toake and the other protagonists belong to.

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime (image via Brain's Base Studios)

Following the announcement of her addition to the series, Yoko Hikasa commented on the matter,

My name is Yoko Hikasa and I will be playing the role of Hibiki Aaltonen. When she read Daigo of the Hamegumi, she felt an indescribable shock and warmth. It's a totally unknown world for her on set and how she speaks, so I want to deliver something close to reality, including the harsh parts. Also, just like Shun is to Daigo, I want Hibiki to be like that to Yuki. I will act in a way that will be a little bit of support and salvation for them...(via the anime's official website)

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange anime has gained a significant following since airing on 30 September 2023. In addition to returning to the screens again with its second cour, the announcement of the new voice cast members has fuelled fan enthusiasm for the series. It is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.