One Piece chapter 1106 raw scans: Luffy vs Kizaru round 2 begins as Dorry and Brogy's arrival confirmed

One Piece chapter 1106’s alleged raw scans were released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, bringing with them an exciting look at the artwork for the upcoming issue. While this artwork isn’t considered canon until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process overall has been proven fairly reliable compared to the official release historically.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1106’s events as if they’ve already been proven to be canon, mainly due to how exciting of an issue it is for the series. The return of Dorry and Brogy to save Luffy and co from the Marines is certainly the issue’s highlight, with the second round of Monkey D. Luffy versus Admiral Kizaru also being a momentous development.

One Piece chapter 1106 raw scans see Dr. Vegapunk on death’s door following attack from Saint Saturn

One Piece chapter 1106 raw scans begin with a cover story, which seems to be a reader request showcasing Nico Robin and a crocodile getting ready to go surfing. The alligator is wearing a shirt that says “Lacosta,” which is certainly a reference to the fashion brand Lacoste, whose logo is infamously a crocodile head.

As for the issue’s story content, the first panel in the chapter is a shot of a boat approaching Egghead Island. The issue then cuts to Luffy and the Marines who found him, where he transforms into his Gear 5 form as the Marines are distracted by nearby explosions. Perspective then shifted back to the events surrounding Jewelry Bonney and co, where she, her father Bartholomew Kuma, Vegapunk Atlas, and Franky were still falling out of the sky.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees Dr. Vegapunk ask Atlas to communicate something to Bonney, prompting her to then shout something which seemingly reaches the Pacifista units. The cyborg warriors then turn their lasers on the Marines, both in the area and across the island. Saint Saturn immediately realizes what’s happening as the Pacifistas reign destruction on the Marines.

As this happens, Bonney sees Saint Saturn stab Dr. Vegapunk through his chest with one of his pointed legs, clearly furious at this development with the Pacifista units. As this happened, Admiral Kizaru went to go attack Bonney and Co, with Kuma using himself as a shield for the others. Sanji also tries to stop Kizaru, but he eventually makes his way to Bonney.

Just as Kizaru is seemingly about to kill Bonney, One Piece chapter 1106 sees Luffy appear in his Gear 5 form, punching Kizaru away and turning the ground below into rubber so the others can land safely. He chases after Kizaru here, who is taking a moment’s rest while holding his head. Bonney then runs over to Dr. Vegapunk, speaking with him as the Ancient Robot is shown responding to Luffy’s heartbeat and the rhythm it makes known as the Drums of Liberation.

She’s seemingly being told the truth about Luffy and Nika by Dr. Vegapunk, evidenced by her looking up in the sky and crying upon seeing Luffy in the same Nika pose her father used to do. The chapter then cuts to the coast of Egghead Island, where a massive ship is approaching and ramming the Marines’ blockade. The issue ends with the reveal of this being the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, captained by none other than fan-favorite characters Dorry and Brogy.

