10 Naruto characters who are smarter than Nico Robin from One Piece

In Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto universe, characters prove their intelligence in various ways. Whether in the field of research or battle, there are so many ways that Naruto's characters demonstrate their intelligence.

Some even prove that they are as smart, if not more intelligent, than Nico Robin from One Piece. Even though Robin is very clever, there are a few Naruto characters who might be considered more formidable.

Here are 10 Naruto characters who are smarter than the archaeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Naruto’s strategists, specialists, and more all smarter than One Piece’s Nico Robin

1) Tsunade

Tsunade as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Fifth Hokage Tsunade is undoubtedly smarter than One Piece’s Nico Robin. While both specialize themselves in a specific field of research, Tsunade is renowned far and wide in the shinobi world for her medical ninjutsu skills.

Despite Robin being incredibly knowledgeable in the field of archaeology and history, she doesn’t have similar renown as Tsunade does. Furthermore, she’s still constantly learning about the world around her, whereas Tsunade has already mastered medical ninjutsu to the fullest degree.

2) Sakura Haruno

Sakura as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Similarly, Tsunade’s star student Sakura Haruno is also likely smarter than One Piece’s Nico Robin. Her skills in medical ninjutsu match that of her master, if not exceeding them as she becomes a full-grown adult later in life.

Additionally, she’s also shown to be able to be very tactful and clever when she wants, especially in a battlefield situation. With these two impressive feats of brain power combined, she earns a spot as one smarter than One Piece’s Robin.

3) Shikaku Nara

Shikaku as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Shikaku Nara was, until his untimely death, considered the smartest strategist in the entire series. Even during the Fourth Shinobi World War, when there were five nations of people who could have found someone smarter than him, he still ended up being the force’s general tactician.

For some of the characters on this list, arguments could be made in favour of One Piece’s Nico Robin to be more intelligent than them in specific ways. However, Shikaku Nara is undoubtedly much more brilliant than the Straw Hat archaeologist.

4) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Similarly, Shikamaru Nara inherited his father’s brilliant tactile and deductionist skills, proving himself to be just as capable and intelligent a strategist throughout the series. He even takes over his father’s post during the Fourth Shinobi World War, leading the allied forces just as well as his father did before his aforementioned untimely death.

Despite coming off as lazy, Shikamaru is undoubtedly one of the smartest characters in the entire series. Furthermore, there's absolutely no way to argue that One Piece's Robin is smarter than him.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is regarded as an all-around genius, and one of the smartest characters in anime overall, let alone just in the Naruto series. He's a skilled fighter and tactician, as well as being extremely socially astute and understanding of people's emotions and actions, as well as how they interact.

There are numerous actions and scenes that demonstrate Itachi's intelligence to fans, emphasizing that he was a one-of-a-kind person. There is no doubt that he is smarter than Nico Robin from One Piece.

6) Shizune

Shizune as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Shizune is the older, already-graduated student of Tsunade by the time the pair are introduced in the series. She’s not quite as talented or strong in medical ninjutsu as Sakura (evidenced by her inability to use the Hundred Healings jutsu), but she’s still remarkably intelligent in the field.

This is shown during her autopsy of the body of Animal Path Pain, during which she very quickly discovers the meaning of the black rods implanted in his body. Such cleverness and deduction skills cannot be overstated, indicating that she is at least as smart as, if not smarter than, One Piece's Robin.

7) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Similarly, Kabuto Yakushi is to Orochimaru what Shizune is to Tsunade. He’s the first student the legendary Sannin ever took under his scaly, white-serpent wing, teaching him how to use his medical ninjutsu prowess for more sinister and repulsive methods.

Despite the morality of his actions, Kabuto consistently proves just how intelligent he is throughout the entire series. This is especially true during the Fourth Shinobi World War arc, where he reveals himself to have become a white snake sage like Orochimaru was by injecting his former master’s essence into his own body. Although creepy, he’s certainly smarter than One Piece’s Nico Robin.

8) Orochimaru

Orochimaru’s intelligence and knowledge is on a similar level to that of Tsunade’s, but in a much more sinister and malicious way. Whereas she used her medical expertise to help people and save lives on the battlefield, Orochimaru combined his knowledge of jutsu and medical ninjutsu to perform experiments on others and himself.

Despite the twisted, dark application of his knowledge, however, Orochimaru is undoubtedly still one of the smartest characters in the entire series. Furthermore, there’s little doubt that he’s smarter than One Piece’s Nico Robin.

9) Neji Hyuga

Neji as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Neji Hyuga was a prodigy of the Hyuga clan, despite being burdened with being born into a branch family as opposed to the main clan line. However, this didn’t stop him from blossoming into a strong and smart warrior, as he taught himself essentially everything he knew from a young age.

Amazingly, he was able to learn even the most complex techniques of the Hyuga clan solely by teaching himself. This alone proves how naturally smart and perceptive Neji can be, and solidifies his being smarter than One Piece’s Nico Robin.

10) Madara Uchiha

Madara as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Last but not least, Madara Uchiha's knowledge of everything is mostly the result of the longevity of his life and what he was able to discover. In addition to his long life, he was said to be skilled and knowledgeable enough in battle to match the God of Shinobi himself, Hashirama Senju.

Given these facts, there’s almost no doubt he’s one of the smartest characters in the series. Additionally, it’s almost certain that he’s smarter than One Piece’s Nico Robin.

