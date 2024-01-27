Tensura Slime's Rimuru joins The New Gate anime, performs opening theme

Saturday, January 27, 2024 saw the official website for the upcoming isekai The New Gate anime series reveal its ending theme song information, as well as announce a new cast member. The ending theme song will be performed by Miho Okasaki, who is also the new cast member announced for the anime series and most famously voices Tensura Slime’s Rimuru Tempest.

Starring cast for The New Gate anime series had previously been announced, but the information for the series’ opening theme song has yet to be shared as of this article’s writing. It is expected that this information will be released in the coming weeks and months, likely alongside a release date for the series which is also currently missing.

The New Gate anime series serves as an adaptation of author Shinogi Kazanami’s original light novels of the same name, which has had three different illustrators throughout serialization so far. The series is still ongoing in this form, with 22 total volumes having been released at the time of this article’s writing.

Tensura Slime’s Rimuru, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nobara, and more set to star in The New Gate anime series

As mentioned above, Miho Okasaki is both a cast member in The New Gate anime series and will be performing its opening theme song, entitled “Kanataboshi.” Okasaki will play Yuzuha, a child Element Tail who takes the form of a fox pup. Okasaki’s other voice acting roles include Dead Mount Death Play’s Lulu, Tensura Slime’s Rimuru Tempest, and Knights of Sidonia’s Itsuki Hanma.

The series will star Kensho Ono as Shin, Asami Seto as Schnee Raizar, and Kaede Hondo as Tiera Lucent. Ono’s most recognizable roles include performances as Attack on Titan’s Floch Forster and Vinland Saga’s Canute. Seto’s are performances as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nobara Kugisaki and Bungo Stray Dogs’ Ichiyo Higuchi, while Hondo’s are performances as Dr. Stone’s Kirisame, Zombie Land Saga’s Sakura Minamoto, and One Piece’s Vegapunk Atlas.

Tamaki Nakatsu is directing the anime series at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts, with Hiroki Uchida in charge of the series scripts. Itsuki Takemoto is designing the characters, while Tatsuhiko Saiki, Yuya Moriy, Misaki Tsuchida, and Tsugumi Tanaka are all composing the music for the series.

The New Gate anime originally began in 2013 as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website from Kazanami, with this format still ongoing today. The light novel began in December 2013 with Makai no Junin illustrating. Junin was replaced by KeG after the 9th volume, who was in turn replaced by Akira Banpai for the 12th volume. Banpai is the current illustrator. A manga adaptation illustrated by Yoshiyuki Miwa began in 2014 and is still ongoing.

