That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 confirms April 2024 release date and more in new PV

The anime has a total of 2 seasons making up a total of 48 episode along with a single spin-off movie and a 3-episode ONA. The animation of season 3 will be done by 8-bit Studios.

The streaming details haven't been released, but season 3 is expected to be available for streaming on Crunchryoll as well as Muse Asia's youtube channel just like the previous two seasons.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 will be released on April 5, 2024

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 is undeniably one of the most anticipated isekai titles of the Spring 2024 season. The first two seasons are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, as well as Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Alongside Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 and Konosuba season 3, season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime stands out as one of the most anticipated titles of the Spring 2024 anime season.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 recently received its third promotional video on March 14, 2024 and it mainly contained snippets from the upcoming season's fights.

Notably, the anime's 48.5 episode is scheduled to premiere a week earlier than the season's official start on March 30. This special episode will provide a recap of the Demon Lords' Banquet and will serve as a recap of the entire second season of the anime.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 will officially mark its premiere on April 5 at 11 pm (10 am EDT) and will be one of the most beloved animes of the Spring 2024 season.

Additionally, it will debut on BS11 on April 6 at 10 pm. To prepare audiences, NTV will broadcast two compilation specials featuring newly recorded narration, covering highlights from the first two seasons, on April 3 and 4.

The third season is anticipated to follow a two-cour format, spanning a half-year run with continuous episodes. Atsushi Nakayama will be returning as the director for the series, with Toshizo Nemoto overseeing the series scripts.

Ryōma Ebata is returning as character designer, and Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden is returning to compose the music.

Final thoughts

The anime serves as a faithful adaptation of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novels, which boast a total of 21 volumes. However, only 19 volumes are currently available for purchase on Amazon.