That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 has sent the anime community into a frenzy following its rollicking return on April 5, 2024. Produced by 8bit Studios, the anime serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which ran from July 2021 to September 2021.

Given that an episode has already premiered, fans now want to know the full release schedule of this Isekai anime series. According to the anime's X handle, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 has been slated for a two-cour run with 24 episodes. Follow the article for more details regarding the anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 have?

According to the anime's home media or Blu-ray & DVD release, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 will air a total of 24 episodes. In other words, the Isekai anime will broadcast its episodes in two consecutive cours.

Notably, the highly anticipated sequel premiered on Friday, April 5, 2024, on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night timeslot, at 11 pm JST. Only one episode has been released, with the second episode scheduled to be released on April 12, 2024.

Here's the complete release schedule for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3, as per the PDT, BST, and IST timings:

(PDT/BST/IST) 1 April 5, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 2 April 12, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 3 April 19, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 4 April 26, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 5 May 3, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 6 May 10, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 7 May 17, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 8 May 24, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 9 May 31, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 10 June 7, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 11 June 14, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 12 June 21, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM Break Break Break 13 July 5, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 14 July 12, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 15 July 19, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 16 July 26, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 17 August 2, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 18 August 9, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 19 August 16, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 20 August 23, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 21 August 30, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 22 September 6, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 23 September 13, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM 24 September 20, 2024 8:30 AM/4:30 PM/8:30 PM

Even though the table showcases the Isekai anime's full release schedule, fans must know that the dates and timings mentioned in the table are subject to change, in case the studio decides to. However, there are no reports of an episode being delayed yet.

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit Studios)

Anime enthusiasts from Japan can catch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 on Nippon Television and its 28 affiliated channels. The series airs its episodes on the Friday Anime Night programming time slot.

Fans outside Japan don't have to worry because there are plenty of options available to watch the sequel. For example, Crunchyroll has included the series in its Spring 2024 line-up.

Diablo, as seen in the first episode of season 3 (Image via 8bit studios)

Additionally, anime lovers from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Nepal, Singapore, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and other selected countries can watch the anime for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Aside from Crunchyroll and Muse Asia, Netflix has also added the series for streaming in selected countries, such as India. Moreover, fans from selected regions can also try Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, Catchplay, MeWatch, and other platforms to catch the episodes of this anime.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 is based on Taiki Kawakami's Isekai manga series, which in turn is an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah's original light novel series.

The highly anticipated sequel shall cover the Saint-Monster Confrontation arc, and showcase the rematch between Rimuru Tempest and Hinata Sakaguchi. The showdown between the Jura Tempest Federation and the Western Holy Church will be the focal point of this arc.

Hinata (left) and Rimuru (right), as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit studios)

At the same time, season 3 will pave the way for the side characters, such as Diablo, to take center stage. Considering the anime has been slated for a two-cour run, it can also cover the Founding Festival arc.

