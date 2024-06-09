That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 anime reveals new theme songs and cast via new PV

On June 8, 2024, Bandai Namco Filmworks, one of the producers of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3, released a new preview trailer for the second cour of the third sequel on their YouTube channel. The trailer also previewed the theme songs and new cast members that would be added in the second cour.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 is one of the most popular series airing in the Spring 2024 anime season. The first cour of the sequel adapted the Saint-Monster Confrontation, which was adapted in 10 episodes. The second cour is set to adapt the Founding the Demon Capital arc, which could span the rest of the season.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 reveals PV for the second cour

The preview trailer started with a flashback to the start of the fight between Rimuru Tempest and Hinata Sakaguchi. The trailer then progressed into a preview from the upcoming episode where Hinata enjoyed the hospitality of the people at Jura Tempest

The second half of the trailer focused on previewing the theme songs for the second cour and also revealed the new cast members, alongside their voice castings. The trailer ended with showcasing the slime, Rimuru Tempest.

Momoji as seen in the trailer (Image via 8bit)

The opening theme for the second theme will be performed by Momoiro Clover Z, titled Renacer Serenade, and the ending theme song by MindaRyn, titled Miracle Soup. Both of these artists have a history of performing for anime series with the ending theme artist performing theme songs for famous anime series like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 1 part 2 and By The Grace of Gods.

The new casting for the second cour will be Elmesia El-Ru Sarion, voiced by Hisoka Kanemoto (Zenith from Mushoku Tensei), Momoji, voiced by Moe Kahara (Fuuko from Undead Unluck), and Masayuki, voiced by Matsuoka Yoshitsugu (Zenitsu from Demon Slayer).

Summary of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 first cour

Rimuru as seen in the first cour (Image via 8bit)

The first cour of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 adapted the Saint-Monster Confrontation arc. The arc unveiled the Seven Days Clergy and the Rozzo family as the masterminds behind the conflict between the Western Holy Church and Lucelius.

The core centered around the battle between the leader of Jura Tempest, Rimuru Tempest, and the Captain of the Crusader forces, Hinata Sakaguchi, which happened due to tempering on the message of the Archbishop, done by the Clergies. The cour ended with Hinata combining forces with Rimuru and defeating the Clergies.

