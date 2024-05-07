Did That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime fall off with season 3? The decline in popularity explored

Although That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (also known as Tensura) is regarded as one of the best Isekai anime, the buzz surrounding the latest and third season suggests otherwise.

Even though only five episodes have been released, with the sixth slated to premiere on May 10, 2024, fans haven't been able to connect to the series as they previously did.

So, this raises the question: Did That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime fall off? While some fans believe the latest season has been doing justice to the source materials (Light Novel and manga) with story building, others feel it's too slow-paced for an Isekai anime. As such, season 3 has divided the fandom.

Exploring That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's decline with season 3

Produced by 8Bit studios, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime emerged as one of the critically acclaimed Isekai anime of all time. Undoubtedly, the anime had set the bar for other animes of a similar genre with its impressive characters and captivating plot.

The first season, released in 2018, saw the reincarnation of Satoru Mikami as a Slime named Rimuru in another world. With his powers of Gluttony, Rimuru slowly but surely stamped authority over others and desired to build a nation where human beings and monsters could co-exist.

It was established that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was slightly different from numerous other Isekai anime that focused chiefly on the action.

Besides eye-popping action scenes, the show delivered a fine blend of politics, world-building, drama and action.

Rimuru and his executives, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Interestingly, the second season delved into the political aspect of the series more. As such, some fans who chiefly followed the anime for action couldn't really connect with the show anymore.

Nevertheless, the season still contained a few incredible action-based episodes (Clayman vs. Rimuru, Hinata vs. Rimuru, and others), which impressed fans. However, the same cannot be said about the third season so far.

Although only five episodes have been released for season 3 as of this writing, none had any action. Instead, the episodes thoroughly focused on the meetings among characters.

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Notably, the ongoing season follows Rimuru Tempest as the new Demon Lord.

He returned from the Walpurgis to his nation, Jura Tempest, and reunited with his friends. Following that, the slime received reports from his executives and discussed his plans to make his nation better.

Meanwhile, Hinata also held a meeting with his comrades to discuss their stance with the Monster Nation (Jura Tempest). Nearly every episode of this season so far took place within four walls.

The lack of action in season 3 has led some fans to believe the show has fallen off. There's no doubt that the meetings in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 have been boring fans, who thrive on action.

Hinata's meeting in season 3 (Image via 8Bit Studios)

However, it has to be said from a critical perspective that these meetings are essential for the story. These five episodes have been impressively information-heavy, without which, it would be difficult to follow the later installments.

Any work of fiction, especially if it's an Isekai, requires thorough world-building, something that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime does. This latest season has only contributed to it through the device of meetings.

For example, through these meetings, Rimuru learned about the Jura Tempest's progress and speculated the involvement of a "mastermind" pulling the strings from behind. Similarly, Hinata got the inkling that someone might have manipulated her.

Rimuru and Hinata, as seen in the key visual for season 3 (Image via 8Bit)

Throwing those as random facts would have been strange from an adaptation's perspective.

Hence, the slow-paced meetings were necessary. However, it's equally true that in an anime medium, the consecutive "meeting" episodes are a hit or miss.

Understandably, fans who follow the anime for action weren't impressed. Nevertheless, from an adaptation perspective, 8Bit Studios has done a fabulous job with the anime, adapting the events exactly how they are in the light novels and manga.

Will there be any action in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3?

Even though the episodes released thus far have left several fans unimpressed with the lack of action, fans can rest assured that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 will contain intriguing action sequences.

The ongoing season adapts the Saint-Monster Confrontation arc and the Founding Festival arc. As a result, the upcoming episodes will showcase high-octane action, with the rematch between Rimuru Tempest and Hinata Sakaguchi.

