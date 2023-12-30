8 most anticipated anime sequels in 2024

With 2023 nearing its end, anime fans worldwide are gearing up for the upcoming anime sequels in 2024, generating immense hype and excitement in the months leading up to their release. This year has certainly raised the bar for the anime community, as it featured the debut of several new series and continued older series that brought in new viewers in addition to the existing fanbase.

As such, the anime sequels in 2024 certainly cannot fall behind, as the expectations for them are nothing short of monumental. Fortunately for fans, the lineup for the anime releases in 2024 is just as amazing. Let's look at the eight most anticipated anime sequels in 2024.

8 upcoming anime sequels in 2024 that are highly anticipated by fans

1) Demon Slayer season 4

Hashira Training arc in Demon Slayer Season 4 (image via Ufotable)

One of the most popular shonen series of the new generation, Demon Slayer, is slated to return with its fourth season in April 2024. It is set to adapt the Hashira Training arc, which is a rather short arc in the manga and takes place before the series' final arc, i.e., the Infinity Castle arc. Therefore, it's understandable why it is one of the most anticipated anime sequels in 2024.

Hashira Training arc features the series' protagonists undergoing intense training sessions under each of the 9 Hashira as they prepare for the upcoming showdown against Muzan and his Upper Moons. Furthermore, fan-favorite characters such as Inosuke and Zenitsu will return to the series in the upcoming season, which is another reason why fans are looking forward to its release.

2) Classroom of the Elite season 3

Classroom of the Elite season 3 is one of the most anticipated anime sequels in 2024 (image via Studio Lerche)

Classroom of the Elite made its much-awaited return to the anime world with its second season last year. It is one of the best psychological thrillers of the new generation and generated quite a large fanbase during its 5-year hiatus.

Following the success of its second season, a follow-up season was immediately greenlit for a January 2024 release date. The upcoming season is supposed to focus on the end of the first-year exam and all the events surrounding it.

3) My Hero Academia season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the highly anticipated anime sequels in 2024 (image via Studio Bones)

Following the events of the Paranormal Liberation War arc in the sixth season of My Hero Academia, the hero society was left in shambles. It served as a major turning point in the overall narrative and was highly regarded by fans as the best story arc in the series.

Due to its success, Studio Bones immediately greenlit a seventh season for the series. It is scheduled for a Spring 2024 release date and will start airing on May 4. As the series heads towards its final arc, season 7 of My Hero Academia will pick up from where season 6 left off - introducing the newest addition to the series, the USA hero Star and Stripe.

4) Oshi no Ko season 2

Oshi no Ko season 2 (image via Studio Doga Kobo)

Following the monumental success of Oshi no Ko season 1, a follow-up season was imminent. In November 2023, Studio Doga Kobo released a teaser visual, confirming that the anime will return for a second season in 2024.

Season 2 will likely pick up the story from where season 1 left off - continuing Aqua's mission of discovering his father's identity and finding the person responsible for his mother's death. Although an exact date hasn't been confirmed as of yet, fans are hyped to see the anime make a return next year.

5) Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach TYBW part 3 is one of the most anticipated anime sequels in 2024 (image via Studio Pierrot)

The return of Tite Kubo's Bleach anime in 2022 took the anime world by storm. After a 10-year-long hiatus, the anime finally made its long-awaited return by adapting the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Studio Pierrot had announced that they would be animating the TYBW arc in four cours of 52 episodes. With the first cour being released in 2022 and the second one in 2023, the third cour, titled The Conflict Arc, has been announced to start airing in 2024. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see the continuation of the memorable arc as it nears its conclusion with the third cour.

6) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 (image via Studio 8bit)

Following the success of its past two seasons, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been renewed for season 3, scheduled to premiere in April 2024. It is supposed to feature a new story arc titled Holy Demon Clash. Fans of the series can look forward to several weeks of new episodes, as Studio 8bit apparently plans on releasing two seasons consecutively.

7) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 is one of the highly anticipated anime sequels in 2024 (image via Studio Bind)

Following the release of Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 1 earlier in 2023, a second part of the season comprising 12 episodes has been announced to start airing from April 2024 to June 2024. The series has generated a huge fanbase over the course of two seasons and is one of the most highly anticipated anime sequels in 2024.

Fans can watch Rudeus Greyrat and the rest of the characters return to the screens again next year.

8) Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2

Mashle Season 2 (image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 1 was a surprising hit among anime fans when it was released. Hailed as one of the best parody anime of the year, the anime revolved around Mash Burnedead, a boy born without an ounce of magical power into a world where magic is the norm.

However, Mash makes up for his lack of magic with his overwhelming strength and ability to punch things. Following the success of its first season, the series was announced to get a second season, which would start airing on January 6, 2024.

It has become one of the highly anticipated anime sequels in 2024, as fans look forward to being enthralled again by the follow-up season of Mashle.

Final thoughts

While all of the above-listed anime are some of the most anticipated anime sequels in 2024, fans should note that the rest of the lineup for the upcoming anime series is just as amazing.

As 2023 nears its end, 2024 promises to be a fruitful year for the anime community, featuring some of the most highly anticipated anime releases that are certain to leave a mark in the anime world.