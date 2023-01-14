My Hero Academia: Every villain who escaped after the Paranormal Liberation War

My Hero Academia saw the capture and defeat of several villains in the Paranormal Liberation War, but a few managed to escape.

This major conflict spanned multiple battlefields, including the Gunga Mountain Villa and the Jaku Hospital Ruins. By the end of the war, most of the Paranormal Liberation Front had been dealt with.

Of course, My Hero Academia would end immediately if all the villains were caught. However, with the unwanted help of his mentor AFO, Shigaraki and the remnants of his army fled to fight another day.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains manga spoilers at the very end of the article.

Only a few My Hero Academia villains avoided capture in the Paranormal Liberation War

The criminals who escaped

Near the climax of the Paranormal Liberation War, several villains made their way to Shigaraki during his battle with the heroes. Here are the villains who narrowly avoided defeat in My Hero Academia:

Tomura Shigaraki (Taken over by AFO, escaped with several Nomu)

(Taken over by AFO, escaped with several Nomu) Dabi (fled with AFO/Shigaraki)

(fled with AFO/Shigaraki) Spinner (fled with AFO/Shigaraki)

(fled with AFO/Shigaraki) Skeptic (fled with AFO/Shigaraki)

(fled with AFO/Shigaraki) Himiko Toga (mission in action, not seen caught by any heroes)

Despite a few losses, most of the original League of Villains remains intact. By comparison, Skeptic is the only surviving member of the Meta Liberation Army. Toga is still unaccounted for, but as previously mentioned, she was never seen captured like other villains.

By comparison, here's a list of criminals that were captured

Despite their great numbers, the Paranormal Liberation Front was completely decimated by the end of the war. Several key players have been arrested in My Hero Academia, especially those who stayed behind in the Gunga Mountain Villa. Here's a look at the villains who were defeated in battle:

Kyudai Garaki (taken in by Present Mic, later arrested)

(taken in by Present Mic, later arrested) Gigantomachia (incapacitated by the combined efforts of the Pro Heroes and U.A. students)

(incapacitated by the combined efforts of the Pro Heroes and U.A. students) Mr. Compress (heavily wounded in battle, sent to a local hospital)

(heavily wounded in battle, sent to a local hospital) Re-Destro (defeated by Edgeshot, later arrested)

(defeated by Edgeshot, later arrested) Geten (captured by Cementoss, later arrested)

(captured by Cementoss, later arrested) Trumpet (arrested by police)

(arrested by police) Slidin' Go (caught by Death Arms)

(caught by Death Arms) Giran (presumably arrested)

Not counting the Nomu from the hospital raid, Twice is the only major villain casualty in the Paranormal Liberation War, having been killed by Hawks.

Shigaraki might be the biggest threat in My Hero Academia, but his army suffered great losses, particularly with Gigantomachia and Kyudai Garaki.

Shigaraki needs to replenish his army (manga spoilers)

The second half of season 6 will adapt the Tartarus Escapees arc from the manga. AFO will use Shigaraki's body to break into the maximum security prison and release him from his bonds. He will also recruit the following ruthless soldiers to his cause in My Hero Academia:

Lady Nagant

Overhaul

Muscular

Moonfish

Dictator

On a related note, Himiko Toga will also find her way back to Shigaraki's army, having successfully evaded the heroes. Either way, this is the perfect opportunity for the villains to strike back against them.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes