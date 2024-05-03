That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5: Hinata accepts Rimuru's challenge

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5, Two Sides Meeting, was released on May 3, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night time slot. The latest episode highlighted Hinata's meeting with the Paladins, where she disclosed Luminous' message.

Additionally, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 saw Hinata receive the Rimuru's message from Reyhiem. However, it wasn't something she expected. Even though the episode lacked action, it compensated with a remarkable twist at the end.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 highlights: Hinata's meeting begins

Picking up the events from the previous installment, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 kicks off with Hinata Sakaguchi commencing her meeting with the Paladin troops. Saare berates her for showing up late and failing to prevent the birth of a new Demon Lord.

Other Paladins admonish him for his remarks until Hinata settles them down. The meeting in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 resumes with Ritus giving her report. After inspecting the Jura Tempest, Ritus feels that Rimuru truly wants to create a land where humans and monsters can co-exist.

When Hinata asks about Veldora, the girl reveals she couldn't spot him since the Sealed Cave was closed. As such, some Paladin troops gossip that the news of Veldora's revival was false. However, Hinata sternly reminds them the Divine Messengers are never wrong.

The Paladins, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Following that, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 shows other Paladins giving their reports to Hinata Sakaguchi. Saare informs her about a possible Civil War brewing in Falmuth, especially with the new King favoring the merchants.

After listening to the report, Hinata wonders about the king's intentions and asks Saare to probe into the matter more. Saare redirects it to Grenda, who reveals that even though she doesn't have any information on the merchants, she will look into it.

Meanwhile, the Paladins discuss the various rumors surrounding the outcome of Falmuth's battle against the Jura Tempest. Saare wants to hear it directly from Reyhiem about who survived the battle. Hinata informs that she has already called for him.

Luminous, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

At that moment, the leader of the Western Holy Church reveals the Goddess Luminous' message to everyone. As per her words, Hinata forbids everyone to fight against Rimuru Tempest, considering he controls Veldora.

Even though it stirs up a commotion, she explains that they cannot go against the words of their Goddess. But she cannot say the same for the Falmuth because it doesn't concern them.

Hinata Sakaguchi, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

As such, she urges everyone to pay close attention to the situation so it doesn't affect the innocent people of Falmuth or its neighbors. Besides, Hinata explains to her comrades that since Rimuru doesn't want to harm them, it's pointless to show hostility.

Even if the slime intends to take revenge, Hinata reveals she plans to talk things through him. However, if negotiations fail, she won't back down on a fight.

Reyhiem arrives to give Hinata his report and Rimuru's message

Hinata's meeting in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 is interrupted by Reyhiem's arrival. However, she notices he hasn't come alone; the legendary Seven Days Clergy has accompanied him. When Hinata asks why they have come, the Clerics assure her there's no need to be wary.

Since Reyhiem has brought back some information about the new Demon Lord, Rimuru Tempest, they intend to hear them. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 then shows the Archbishop recounting how Rimuru single-handedly eradicated 20,000 soldiers.

The legendary Clerics in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 (Image via 8bit)

Shuddering, he reveals how they have engineered the birth of a new Demon Lord with their own hands. The Paladins and other followers of the Church cannot comprehend how someone can accomplish such a feat.

Hinata ponders over a conversation she had with the Goddess Luminous and realizes Rimuru has truly awakened as a Demon Lord. At that moment, the Clerics ask Reyhiem whether he has any other message.

Hinata receives Dragonbuster (Image via 8Bit)

The Archbishop takes it as a cue and hands over a crystal ball containing Rimuru's message to Hinata. However, instead of being a peaceful message, the crystal ball shows Rimuru inviting Hinata for a duel challenge. Naturally, Hinata feels something strange.

She wonders why the slime would throw her a challenge, and why Arze, one of the legendary clerics would know Reyhiem has a message from Rimuru. Despite the oddity of the situation, Hinata accepts the duel and says she will go alone. The Clerics give her the Dragonbuster blade and wish her well.

Rimuru finds out about Hinata's arrival

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 switches the location to the Jura Tempest, where Rimuru learns about Hinata's arrival from Engrassia. He is further informed that four Paladins are following after the Western Holy Church's leader.

Moreover, Rimuru's messenger reveals that judging from Hinata's appearance, she isn't coming on friendly terms. The slime wonders whether his message of peace was all for nothing.

Rimuru in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 (Image via 8bit)

At that moment, the episode shows Diablo coming to Rimuru with a report. He reveals that someone has killed Reyhiem. As per the rumors from the neighboring countries of Falmuth, the Archbishop's death was orchestrated under the scheme of a Demon.

He also reveals that the Temple Knights from all over the nations have been deployed as a response, and Diablo feels they will join King Edward's forces within a few days.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 5 ends with Rimuru wondering why there's so much commotion.

