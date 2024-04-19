That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3: Rimuru Tempest's next plan is revealed

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 was released on April 19, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST on NTV's Friday Anime Night programming slot. The episode returned to the Jura Tempest and saw Rimuru get updates from Benimaru, Gelde, Gabiru, and others.

The episode also saw the refugees arrive at the Jura Tempest. With Jura Forest's resources in his grasp, Rimuru decided to expand the nation, bringing in more people. Once again, the prime focus of the episode was on world-building. Rimuru's plan to grow his country into a successful one was the highlight of the episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 highlights: Rimuru meets his friends

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3, Peaceful Days, begins with Rimuru Tempest meeting Shuna, Benimaru, and Soei. He asks the trio about Hakuro. Benimaru informs Rimuru that he is still working with Geld to investigate Clayman's castle, handle the war prisoners, and divide the war spoils.

Rimuru asks Benimaru whether it's fine for him to be at Jura Tempest, considering he is the commander. However, the Majin assures him that since the war is over, there's no reason for him to stay back.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 reveals that Benimaru has left the rest of his duties to his vice commander (The Three Beastketeers). Later, Rimuru asks about Gabiru's location.

Shuna in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3

Benimaru informs the new Demon Lord that Gabiru has befriended Middray, a follower of Milim, and he is helping him to clean up after the war. Rimuru realizes that there's more to the war than just winning.

Amid their conversation, the commander Benimaru casually drops the news that Gabiru will be returning along with the Three Beastketeers and others, especially because Milim demolished the capital of Eurazania.

As such, Benimaru and others have decided to house refugees in the Jura Tempest for the time being. Not just the Lycanthropes, but the Majin prisoners will also arrive.

Diablo returns to Jura Tempest and gives Rimuru his report

Diablo, as seen in the episode

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 time-skips to a few days and shows Diablo informing Rimuru Tempest about the treaty with the Falmuth Kingdom. He gives his master the fifteen hundred stellar that he received from the former king of Falmuth as part of the war reparation.

He reveals that the majority of the money was sourced from King Edmaris' fund. According to Diablo, the royalists knew that without the knights, the nobles would take everything from them either way. He also feels that there will be a Civil war soon.

At the same time, the demon butler informs his master, Rimuru Tempest, that he had the king's brother take the throne instead of the prince. As for Edmaris, he has been sent to the countryside, near Count Earl Nidol Migan's lands. Since Nidol's domain is close to Youm's band, Rimuru feels he can protect him.

Rimuru and Shion, as seen in the episode

Moreover, if the new king tries to cut off the king, Youm can also stand in the way. At the same time, denouncing the new king for his insincerity would eventually lead to a civil war. Rimuru praises Diablo for his grand plan but forbids him to join the battle.

Following that, in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3, Diablo informs Rimuru Tempest that the Western Holy Church has tried to contact Reyheim to learn more about the war with the Falmuth. Since lying isn't an option, Rimuru suggests recording a message and giving it to Reyhiem.

The refugees and the POWs arrive at the Jura Tempest

Gobta interrupts Diablo and Rimuru's conversation in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 and announces the arrival of the refugees and the POWs. Rimuru welcomes Albis and Suphia, who express their gratitude for taking in their brethren.

They also inform Rimuru that Phobio has stayed back to watch over the remaining prisoners. The Demon Lord then assures the girls that he has already thought of assigning jobs to their people. Following that, Rimuru reunites with Gabiru, who informs him how Middray beat him to a pulp.

After a few exchanges of light-hearted words, Gabiru hands over a letter from Milim to Rimuru. According to the letter's content, Milim wants to bring along some people the next time she visits Tempest. She wants Rimuru to teach them everything about cooking.

Milim in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3

While observing the new guests at Tempest, Rimuru suddenly notices Geld emerging from a portal. He informs the slime about the trouble he had with organizing and educating the troops. Geld's words remind Rimuru of his days as an office worker. So, he invites him to a drinking party.

The following day, Rimuru and Shion meet Rigurd, who informs them that the merchants have started returning to town. Moreover, with Sir Fuze declaring the town safe, more and more people have begun to travel. Suddenly, Rimuru remembers the highway's construction project.

Benimaru in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3

Benimaru tells him that he hasn't found any hostile monsters around the project's site. Moreover, when he explained the matter to the residents, they all agreed. However, Souei warns Rimuru about the Tengu, who live near the Kusha mountains.

Although they are friendly, the Tengu are a warrior race at their core. According to Souei in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3, even Lady Frey avoided direct conflict with that race. Thus, he suggests Rimuru seek Frey's advice.

Benimaru interrupts and says that he will go instead of Rimuru. He feels a Demon Lord going without a prior announcement could make them wary. Rimuru likes the idea and allows Benimaru to go on his behalf.

Rimuru, as seen in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3

The following day, Rimuru Tempest calls Hakuro to his office. The veteran swordsman tells the new Demon Lord about Clayman's land in the puppet nation, Distave.

According to him in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3, the Distave is populated by Dark Elves. After swearing loyalty, they informed him that Distave had ruins remaining on the land.

Since these ruins are extremely rare, Rimuru tells Hakuro to keep this information a secret. He reveals that he will decide what to do about the ruins once he sees them himself.

Rimuru holds an important meeting and reveals his new position

Rimuru holds a meeting

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 shows Rimuru Tempest holding another meeting. He informs everyone about his new position as the Demon Lord. Additionally, Rimuru reveals that he has acquired full authority over the Jura Forest as the Chancellor.

His followers see this as an astonishing development because those who have been tactfully using the forest's resources now must require Rimuru's permission. In other words, more people will travel to the Tempest nation.

Rimuru's friends, as seen in the episode

Gabiru also informs the slime that his father and other Lizardmen will arrive at the town to meet him (Rimuru). Suddenly, Rimuru has an idea. He plans to turn his ascendency into a campaign and use it to unveil the town.

Since the town has enough space and requires a larger workforce, he aims to expand Jura Tempest's population. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 3 ends with Rimuru planning to hold a grand festival to make his public debut.

