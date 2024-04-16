Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 is slated to release on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 4:30 PM JST, according to the anime's website. After airing on TBS and its affiliate channels, the episode will be broadcast on TV networks such as BS11 and AT-X. International fans can watch the episode on the Disney+ platform in selected countries.

The previous episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! saw Fighter D enlist for the Rangers force exam. He met Hibiki and Yumeko and learned about the Garrisons for each Divine Keeper.

Disguised as Hibiki, he even went to the Red Garrison to meet the Red Keeper. However, he was surprised by an unexpected event. Given how the episode ended, fans are now looking forward to Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 release date and time

As per the anime's site, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 4:30 PM JST. However, the episode will be available worldwide after a 30-minute delay from the Japanese broadcast time.

The release dates and timings for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3, according to their corresponding time zones, is given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 1 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 4 AM British Summer Time Sunday, April 21 8 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 21 9 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 21 1:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 21 4 PM Japanese Standard Time Sunday, April 21 4:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 21 5:30 PM

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3

A Foot soldier, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Global fans from selected countries can stream Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 on the Disney+ platform after it airs on TBS and other channels in Japan.

Aside from Disney+, fans from the US can exclusively stream the episode on Hulu. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll or any other platform is not streaming the series internationally.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 2 recap

Fed up with living a life full of pretense, Fighter D decides to disguise himself as a ranger aspirant and takes the ranger force enlistment exam. He goes through a running test, which determines whether a candidate is suitable to join the team.

Filled with determination, Fighter D wants to take down the Dragon Keepers. Later, he goes to the HQ to find the Dragon Keepers and is surprised when he finds out they aren't there.

Hibiki Sakurama, the person who approached him to become a ranger in the first episode, is delighted to see him come for the enlistment exam. Yumeko Suzukira also arrives and tells Hibiki not to be too excited because Fighter D hasn't become a ranger yet.

Yumeko and Hibiki, as seen in the episode (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Later, they go for lunch and discuss the Divine Rangers' achievements. The episode then switches the location to the Flying Fortress, where the Divine Rangers go and meet the monsters.

They vilify them for breaking their trust and say that they will leave two guards with them. When they try to retaliate, the Rangers threaten to kill them. At a restaurant, Fighter D eats lunch with the members of the Ranger Force. It is revealed that each Divine Ranger has their own Garrisons.

Hibiki and Fighter D, as seen in the episode (Image via Yostar Pictures)

When Hibiki tells Fighter D that he has a letter to deliver to the Red Garrison (Red Keeper's Garrison), the monster decides to disguise himself as Hibiki and go there instead of him.

Disguised as Hibiki, Fighter D meets Yumeko and goes to the Red Garrison. He encounters Tokito, Hibiki's junior, whom he initially thought of as the Red Keeper. Fighter D almost ended his life with a knife he carefully hid inside his purse.

The Divine Rangers, as seen in the episode (Image via Yostar Pictures)

While returning from the Garrison, he finally meets the Red Keeper, whose real name is Sosei Akabane. After exiting the building, Yumeko digs out Fighter D's real identity. She also shows her true colors, as she wants the two of them to work together to defeat the Divine Rangers.

Yumeko assures Fighter D that she can teach her how to defeat his enemies. Elsewhere, the Fighter F takes on the Divine Rangers all by himself. However, the Red Keeper obliterates him from existence with his Divine Artifact, Yamato no Orochi.

What to expect in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 (speculative)

Yumeko, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the preview for the next episode, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 is titled Our Evil Will Bloom, Someday. With Fighter F no more, Fighter D will be filled with even more determination to eradicate the Divine Rangers.

Despite being powerless, he will be working alongside Yumeko to find a way to defeat the heroes. As such, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 may show Yumeko explaining to Fighter D what the Divine Artifacts are and how they work.

