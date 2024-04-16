Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16, titled A Certain Student’s Secret, is scheduled for release on Monday, April 22, 2024. The previous episode, titled A Fierce Tournament, aired on Monday, April 15, 2024.

In the latest episode, Makoto's students compete against each other in the tournament's solo event. Jin utterly crushes Ilumgand in the semifinals, but Shifu defeats Jin in the finals, becoming the solo tournament’s champion. Meanwhile, challenges arise for the Kuzunoha Company as Makoto meets the Rotsgard Merchant Guild’s leader.

As such, the upcoming episode is expected to showcase the tournament's team event, with Ilumgand seeking revenge against Makoto's students. Additionally, viewers can anticipate Makoto's realization regarding his collaboration with hyumans and demons.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16 is set to release on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 11 pm JST. International fans can expect the English-subtitled version to be accessible earlier on the same day. Additionally, the episode will be available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, April 22 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, April 22 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 22 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 22 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, April 22 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 22 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, April 22 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 22 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16?

Season 2 episode 16 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode 16.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink is handling the broadcast for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, it's important to note that access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15

Jin defeats Ilumgand (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 features the Academy tournament's solo event, where Misumi Makoto's students face each other. Daena triumphs over Yuno, while Jin vs. Mithra ends in Jin’s victory. Jin then defeats Ilumgand Hopleys in the semifinals, winning the warrior category solo matches.

In the mage category, Shifu Rembrandt defeats Abelia, Izumo, and a senior mage, winning the mage category fights. The finals see Shifu and Jin facing off, resulting in Shifu's effortless win, while Ilumgand pledges revenge on Makoto's students in the team event.

While the team event begins, Makoto faces a precarious situation during his meeting with Zara Hardis, the head of the merchant guild's Rotsgard branch. Zara accuses the Kuzunoha Company of collaborating with demons, demanding details about the company's distribution methods and a staggering 90% of its profits. He even threatens to blacklist the company if Makoto refuses to comply.

Feeling trapped, Makoto reluctantly reveals that he is using teleportation spells to protect the company. However, this development prompts Makoto to come to a crucial realization regarding his relationship with hyumans and demons, leading him to decide to pursue alliances with demons.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16 (Speculative)?

Makoto faces challenges (Image via J.C.Staff)

With the significant developments in the latest episode, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 16 is expected to center on the team tournament event, showcasing Makoto's students facing Ilumgand and his followers. Ilumgand’s potential use of the performance-enhancing drug in the battles is hinted at in episode 15. Moreover, viewers can expect Rona’s return in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Makoto's realization regarding his cooperation with hyumans and demons marks a pivotal turning point for the narrative. This realization has the potential to greatly impact the future direction of his company and the demiplane itself.

