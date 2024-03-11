Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10: Rona bids farewell while Makoto disposes of Bright-sensei

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10, titled Watch As I Improve the World, aired on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

The installment features Rona as she bids farewell to the Academy after aiding Makoto in apprehending the Academy collaborator, Bright-sensei. It also shows the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, disposing of the antagonist, Bright-sensei.

Makoto apprehends Bright-sensei as Rona takes her leave in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 opening events: Rona leaves the Academy

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 begins with Misumi Makoto discussing Rona's swiftness and precision in investigations with his followers. Rona reveals the identity of the Academy collaborator, who is later exposed to be Bright-sensei.

Makoto and Rona engage in a conversation at the Gotetsu restaurant before her departure. Rona advises Makoto to be cautious of his followers, Shiki and the Forest Ogre sisters, disclosing their true identities to him, though he is already aware.

Prior to leaving, Rona also offers Makoto a chance to collaborate for mutual benefit and provides him with an incantation for telepathic communication.

Following Rona's departure, Makoto discusses her cooperation offer with Tomoe. Tomoe suggests that the incantation Rona provided might aid them in understanding the cursed item that interferes with the goddess' blessings. However, she also cautions Makoto to be wary of Rona's intentions, suspecting that she may be attempting to gain his favor for her own purposes.

Despite this, Makoto resolves to swiftly address the kidnapping organization, insisting that he will handle it alone. Tomoe recalls Luto's earlier warning about a potential catalyst impacting Makoto's growth, which was previously mentioned in the last episode.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10: Makoto learns more about the Organization from Bright-sensei before disposing of him

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10, the narrative then transitions to a scene with Makoto and a captured Bright-sensei in a dimly lit room. During their conversation, Makoto gains insight into the Kidnapping Organization, including their objectives, motives, and reasons for opposing the goddess.

The focus then shifts to the Academy grounds, where students are getting ready for their summer break. The Rembrandt sisters attract attention from their peers due to their altered demeanor, becoming the subject of discussion among the students.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10: Ilumgand’s condition worsens as Makoto’s students take their last lesson before summer break

As Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10 unfolds, the narrative shifts focus to Ilumgand on the Academy grounds, appearing to be in a deteriorated condition, possibly caused by the medicines he was taking for enhanced magic abilities. This suggests a potential connection to the kidnapping and humanoid experimenting Organization.

Following this, the focus shifts to Makoto holding his final lecture before the summer break, allowing his students to engage in combat against two formidable demihuman blue lizards.

Despite their struggles during this exchange, the students express a desire for Makoto to continue holding classes even during the break. Makoto eventually agrees to this request on the condition that the Rembrandt sisters return home during the latter half of the break.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10: Closing events

In the closing events of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10, Makoto and Shiki bid farewell to their students after a dinner at the Gotetsu restaurant. Shiki informs Makoto that he encouraged the students to independently level up by fighting monsters, given their membership in the adventurer's guild.

While Makoto acknowledges the potential benefits of this approach for their growth, as their instructor, he expresses concerns about their safety. Later, the students venture into the wilderness to hunt monsters and level up.

There, they encounter a low-ranking demidragon. Despite their levels being insufficient and their numbers being lower for the task, they decide to engage the demidragon in battle, only to find themselves facing imminent danger. Thankfully, they are rescued by Eris, one of the Forest Ogre sisters, whom Makoto had bribed with bananas to watch over his disciples.

In the concluding scene of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 10, Eris eliminates the demidragon and advises the group to work harder to become stronger.

