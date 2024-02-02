9 anime to watch if you like Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is a popular 2021 isekai anime based on a light novel series. It follows Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high school student who is summoned to another world by the god Tsukuyomi. He tells him his purpose is to become the ruler and rebuild the world, but Makoto wants to go back home.

Tsukimichi stands out for its beautiful fantasy world-building, interesting power systems, and comedic moments between characters. If you enjoyed this anime, here are nine other anime worth watching with similar elements.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 9 anime picks for fans of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

1. The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Like Tsukimichi, The Rising of the Shield Hero follows an ordinary guy summoned to another world. The protagonist, Naofumi, becomes one of four cardinal heroes meant to save the kingdom but gets unfairly labeled as a criminal. He must grow from zero to become the legendary Shield Hero.

This dark isekai anime has intense action and high stakes. It also features gorgeous fantasy settings and an emphasis on world-building lore. The dynamic between Naofumi and his party shares comedic beats too, enriching the narrative with a blend of drama and humor that keeps the audience engaged throughout the series.

2. Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO is another popular dark fantasy isekai featuring a protagonist struggling after being transported to a new magical world. There is plenty of mystery and world-building to uncover about the fantasy realm’s lore and characters.

Like in Tsukimichi, Subaru, the protagonist, must use his wits and unique ability, Return by Death, to survive deadly encounters in this series. The anime has dark emotional moments and lighthearted interactions between Subaru and iconic characters like Rem and Ram. The high-stakes battles and violent consequences keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. In Another World With My Smartphone

In Another World With My Smartphone (Image via Production Reed)

While not as serious in tone as Tsukimichi, In Another World With My Smartphone is a lighthearted isekai featuring fun world-building. Protagonist Touya gets transported to a magical medieval realm after dying. He sets out on adventures using his modern knowledge and magical smartphone to influence this new world.

The anime focuses on Touya meeting various fantasy races and factions. Like Makoto, Touya uses his otherworldly skills to make an impact. The two anime share relaxing adventure vibes in between story arcs. Additionally, Touya's encounters underline the theme of friendship and cooperation across different cultures, enriching the series' adventurous and explorative spirit.

4. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime starts with an ordinary guy reborn in a fantasy realm after death. Protagonist Satoru gains unique abilities as a monster slime that lets him befriend dragons, goblins, and more mythical creatures.

Like Makoto, the overpowered Satoru sets out to build his own kingdom in this new magical world. There are plenty of lighthearted humor and uplifting moments amid the politics and action. Both anime beautifully showcase their respective fantasy settings.

5. No Game, No Life

No Game, No Life (Image via Madhouse)

No Game, No Life shares Tsukimichi’s overpowered protagonists and gorgeous fantasy realms with intricate magic systems. Genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are whisked away to Disboard, a reality where games decide everything.

Their quick thinking and game mastery make them overpowered in Disboard, similar to Makoto’s immense magical energy in Tsukimichi. If you enjoyed learning about magic and watching Makoto develop his skills, this anime delivers on that with creative, high-stakes gaming competitions.

6. How Not To Summon A Demon Lord

How Not To Summon A Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Another comedic isekai, How Not To Summon A Demon Lord, sends introverted gamer Takuma Sakamoto to a fantasy MMORPG world as his game character: the all-powerful demon lord Diablo! He forms close bonds with his quirky summoned subordinates Rem and Shera while learning to embrace his demon lord role.

Diablo gains an overpowered skillset like Tsukimichi’s protagonist. Tackling fantasy RPG story arcs with humor, the anime also features wow moments highlighting Diablo’s abilities like Tsukimichi does with Makoto. The ecchi harem elements also add spice.

7. Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero (Image via Arms)

Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero is another ecchi fantasy series with similarities to Tsukimichi. Protagonist Akatsuki Ousawa is summoned to save the magical world of Alayzard using his abilities from the Dark Hero video game. This gives him overpowered magical and combat skills for defeating monsters.

The anime focuses on sexy characters and humor but also features Alayzard’s interesting fantasy lore. Like Tsukimichi, seeing Akatsuki and his party take on threats shows off more of the world’s magic systems. The ecchi comedy contrasts with action-packed battles.

8. Wise Man’s Grandchild

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

Despite the more serious premise, Wise Man's Grandchild adds plenty of lighthearted moments like Tsukimichi. Protagonist Shin Wolford is reborn into a magical world with memories of his past scientific knowledge. This lets him excel in the swords and sorcery realm to reach overpowered levels of magical ability.

Shin enrolls in a magician’s academy where he befriends rivals like Sizilien, similar to Makoto’s classmates. They get into amusing situations and band together for action-packed battles against threats to their world. Balancing slice-of-life comedy and emotional drama with fantasy action keeps things interesting.

9. The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

The 8th Son? is another fun isekai featuring an overpowered protagonist using modern knowledge in a medieval magical world. After getting reincarnated, Shingo Ichinomiya uses his experience to revolutionize tactics and technology for the fantasy realm’s military.

Like Tsukimichi, part of the appeal is seeing the protagonist’s impact on various fantasy factions he encounters. There are geo-political machinations behind the scenes too. The occasional epic magical battles also highlight Shingo’s strategic abilities and advanced tech, changing the course of events.

Final thoughts

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy offers a potent mix of gorgeous isekai fantasy environments, creative world-building ideas, and overpowered protagonists trying to find their place. The anime mentioned captures similar vibes with powerful yet relatable main characters, memorable sidekicks, and fascinating magic systems or game mechanics impacting their new worlds.

Whether you want more comedy or serious action, romances, or politicking, these nine anime can fulfill your Tsukimichi watching cravings! If we missed anything, feel free to recommend additional anime too.