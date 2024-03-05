Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9: An undefeated greater dragon is introduced as Rona’s true motives are revealed

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9, titled Hentai Dragon, was released on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The installment focuses on the introduction of a new character, Luto, an undefeated greater dragon.

Throughout the episode, Luto engages in flirtatious banter with the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, while also providing him with valuable insights about the world they inhabit.

Episode 9 also delves deeper into the kidnappings and humanoid experimentations and discloses Rona's true motives, while Makoto learns more about his parents' lives in this world.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 sees the greater dragon Luto hitting on Makoto

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 opening events: Makoto learns about Lime Lattes’s disappearance

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 opens with Misumi Makoto discussing Lime Latte's disappearance while investigating the kidnapping incidents in Rotsgard. The Forest Ogre sisters, who were assisting Lime with his investigation, inform the protagonist about Lime's disappearance near the Academy redevelopment grounds.

The scene shifts to Lime imprisoned alongside Eva, the Rotsgard Academy's librarian. The narrative then flashes back to the previous episode's cliffhanger, where Lime encounters a potential new antagonist during his investigation.

Luto seducing Makoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

Lime struggles against this formidable foe, who blocks Lime’s telepathic abilities and incapacitates him. After the villain leaves, Eva attempts to rescue Lime.

Returning to the present, Lime and Eva devise a plan to escape. Lime discloses that during his confrontation with the new adversary, he marked the foe to track his whereabouts. After reaching an agreement to collaborate, Lime, using a special magic item to summon a dagger, helps them break out of the prison cell.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9: Lime and Eva’s escape, Eva gives Makoto info on his parents

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9, on Lime and Eva’s way to escape, they stumble upon the humanoid experimentation chambers, encountering numerous chimeras in various stages of development.

The focus then shifts to Makoto and Shiki tracking Lime's whereabouts. Shiki speculates that dragons may be involved, prompting Makoto to consider the possibility of the involvement of demons. Subsequently, they come across Lime and Eva, who had successfully escaped.

Lime in episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Later, Makoto reviews Lime's investigation report and assigns Shiki to meet with Rona to uncover the identities of the collaborators inside the Academy. The protagonist and Eva then share a conversation where she informs Makoto about his parents.

Eva also shares her own tragic past and her desire to reclaim Kaleneon, her hometown that was invaded and destroyed by the demons.

She reveals that her investigation into the organization stemmed from her knowledge of their power as she sought their assistance in reclaiming her homeland.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9: Greater dragon and adventurers’ guild’s master Luto is introduced, Rona’s true motives are revealed

Makoto learns about his parents (Image via J.C.Staff)

Afterwards in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9, as Makoto contemplates recent events, Lime alerts him about the arrival of the adversary Lime previously encountered. Tomoe and Mio then join the scene. However, when the antagonist arrives, he surprisingly identifies himself as the guild master of the adventurers’ guild.

Tomoe then discloses that the antagonist's true identity is Luto, aka Banshoku, one of the greatest and undefeated dragons. While expressing interest in Makoto, Luto's advances prompt Tomoe to caution him to be wary.

Despite explaining the reasons for his gender transformation, Luto continues to flirt with Makoto, much to the annoyance of both Tomoe and Mio. Given the peculiar circumstances, Makoto suggests joining forces with Tomoe and Mio to confront this new adversary.

Rona in episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The episode transitions to Shiki and Rona reaching an agreement regarding the investigation into the identity of collaborators within the Academy. However, the narrative soon reveals Rona’s original goal – to assess Makoto's power, which she claims to have already accomplished.

The storyline then moves back to Luto and the others. Luto reveals that under the influence of his first master, an otherworlder, and drawing inspiration from the concept of video games, he established the Adventurers’ Guild and became its master.

Makoto also gains insight from Luto about the chances of him returning to his own world, although Luto says it's nearly impossible. Subsequently, Luto bids his farewell, with Tomoe seeing him off.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9: Closing events

Luto in episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 concludes in a somber tone as Tomoe and Luto discuss the fleeting nature of human lives. Tomoe also ponders whether Makoto will eventually choose to return to his original world when Luto tells her of another possibility - the ability to travel between worlds.

Luto expresses his eagerness to witness the catalyst that might lead Makoto to such a decision. Upon learning of this possibility, Tomoe resolves to find a way to make it happen rather than risk losing her young master.

