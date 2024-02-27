Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 4, 2024. The eighth installment of season 2, titled The Notorious Beautiful Sisters, aired on Monday, February 26, 2024.

The latest installment focuses primarily on the protagonist, Misumi Makoto's return to Rotsgard Academy. Episode 8 introduces the Rembrandt sisters to the storyline, as they join Makoto's class at the Academy. Additionally, the episode features the arrival of a demon, posing as a student, joining Makoto's lecture.

Recent events set the stage for intriguing new developments in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9, titled Hentai Dragon. This upcoming episode is expected to portray Rona's true motives and shed light on Bright's potential involvement in criminal activities. Moreover, viewers can look forward to the introduction of a new antagonist to the storyline in the upcoming episode.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 is set to release on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11 pm JST. International fans can access the subtitled English version of the seventh installment earlier on the same day. The upcoming episode will also be available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 4 6 am Central Standard Time Monday, March 4 8 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 4 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 4 2 pm Central European Time Monday, March 4 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, March 4 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 4 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 4 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9?

Season 2 episode 9 release date as per the anime's official Twitter account (Image via Twitter)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for this anime outside Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink is streaming this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

That said, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8, the narrative briefly depicts Misumi Makoto's departure from his demiplane and his return to Rotsgard. Upon return, the protagonist checks the status of his store before heading back to the Academy. There, he has a brief encounter with another lecturer, Bright, in the halls.

The episode then shifts its focus to Makoto's first lecture after his return, during which three new students join his class—the Rembrandt sisters, Shifu Rembrandt and Yuno Rembrandt, along with another girl named Karen Force. However, a new twist emerges when Karen's true identity is later revealed as a demon named Rona, one of the four generals in the Demon King's army.

Through Rona, Makoto learns about the criminal activities taking place in Rotsgard, including kidnappings, trafficking, and humanoid experiments. This prompts Makoto to assign Lime Latte to investigate the matter. In the closing scenes, Lime uncovers a suspicious area within the Academy grounds, where he encounters a suspicious individual.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9?

A preview scene from episode 9 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 9, viewers can anticipate further exploration of the recent plot developments surrounding Rona, the kidnappings, and Bright's potential involvement.

The upcoming installment is set to unveil the identity of the individual Lime encountered, introducing a new potential antagonist to the series. Additionally, the episode is expected to delve deeper into Rona's motives and Bright's connections to these criminal activities, shedding light on his ties to the Assassins' Guild.

