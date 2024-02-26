Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8: The Rembrandt sisters become Makoto’s pupil while an unexpected student attends his lecture

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8, titled The Notorious Beautiful Sisters, aired on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The latest eighth installment primarily centers on the protagonist Misumi Makoto's return to Rotsgard Academy.

Alongside briefly depicting Makoto's departure from the demiplane, the episode delves into continuing his journey as a temporary instructor at the Academy. The latest episode showcases the introduction of the Rembrandt sisters in the storyline. Furthermore, the arrival of a demon in Makoto's class at the Academy sets the stage for intriguing new developments.

A demon joins Makoto’s class as Bright’s antagonism intensifies in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 opening events: Makoto takes his leave from the demiplane and returns to Rotsgard

Expand Tweet

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 kicks off with Misumi Makoto discussing the irregular weather changes in the demiplane and its consequences with his followers, Tomoe and Shiki.

After that, the narrative shifts to Makoto returning to Rotsgard, where he assesses the status of his store during his absence. Afterwards, Makoto and Shiki return to the Academy. In the halls, they briefly encounter Bright, a lecturer previously introduced and responsible for an assassination attempt during the teacher selection exams.

Makoto and Shiki then proceeded to review all the documents and letters they had received during their time away, which included proposal letters from the students addressed to both of them.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8: The Rembrandt sisters and a suspicious girl join Makoto’s class

Expand Tweet

The storyline then transitions to Makoto conducting his first lecture upon return, during which three new students join his class. These newcomers are the Rembrandt sisters, Shifu Rembrandt and Yuno Rembrandt, and another girl named Karen Force.

However, Karen's presence raises suspicions for both Makoto and Shiki. During the lecture, Makoto engages the new students in combat lessons, offering guidance on enhancing their skills. After the class concludes, the protagonist departs with Karen to discuss something with her.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8: The surprising identity of the third student, Karen, is revealed

Rona, as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative then shifts to Makoto's conversation with Karen, during which he discloses her true nature as a demon and inquires about her motives for infiltrating the Academy. She initially attempts to keep it secret, but Shiki reveals her true identity as Rona, one of the four generals in the Demon King's army.

Rona, who was involved in the battle of the Stellar Castle War, as shown previously in the narrative of season 2, prepares to attack Makoto at first. However, as her identity gets revealed, this puts her at a disadvantage. Consequently, they opt for a diplomatic approach and head to Gotetsu restaurant to reach an understanding over a meal.

Makoto's revelation of his neutral stance caught Rona off guard, greatly surprising her. He further elucidates that his primary objectives involve expanding his business and fostering understanding through diplomatic discourse, reserving displays of power only when absolutely essential.

Expand Tweet

After that, Rona reveals her reason for the infiltration – to investigate the humanoid experiments secretly being conducted in Rotsgard city and stop them. While she appears sincere at first glance, Shiki cautions Makoto against trusting her, labeling her dubious.

Afterward, the story shifts to Lime Latte joining Makoto at Rotsgard. Makoto briefs him on the recent string of demihuman kidnappings in the city and the suspected human trafficking trade, tasking Lime Latte with investigating these occurrences. Additionally, Makoto harbors suspicions about the involvement of the assassins' guild in these events.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 closing scenes: Suspicions rise surrounding Bright's connection to the kidnappings as a new character prepares to join the fold

The potential new antagonist (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8, the narrative depicts Makoto and Shiki visiting the Rembrandt sisters at their mansion. During their meeting, they delve into conversations about their connections and past involvements, recalling how Makoto once aided them in overcoming their illnesses and curses.

The episode concludes with Lime Latte pursuing his investigation, ultimately uncovering a suspicious area within the Academy grounds. During these scenes, a brief sequence featuring Bright hints at his potential involvement in the kidnapping incidents. As Lime encounters an individual on these grounds, anticipation builds for introducing a new antagonist in the forthcoming narrative.

Related Links:

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7 highlight

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- English dub cast

Introduction of the two heroes, Hibiki and Tomoki

Other Winter 2024 anime

Winter 2024 anime on Crunchyroll