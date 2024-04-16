Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15: Jin Rohan defeats Ilumgand as Kuzunoha Company faces troubling circumstances

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15, titled A Fierce Tournament, aired on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

In the latest episode, the Academy tournament kicks off with Misumi Makoto's students competing against each other. The growth and progress of Makoto's students are shown through their intense battles. Jin faces Ilumgand in the semi-finals and utterly defeats him, earning his spot in the final round against Shifu Rembrandt, who wins the solo tournament event.

The episode showcases the challenges faced by the Kuzunoha Company with the merchant's guild, presenting Makoto with a dilemma regarding his interactions with the hyumans.

Makoto’s students face each other during the tournament in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 opening events: The Academy tournament begins with Makoto’s students facing each other

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 begins with the Academy Tournament. The narrative focuses on the battles between Misumi Makoto's students facing one another. The first match features Daena and Yuno, with Daena emerging as the victor.

Following this, Jin Rohan and Mithra face off in a closely contested battle, ultimately resulting in Jin's victory. Subsequently, Shifu Rembrandt confronts Abelia, and the former emerges as the winner. She then effortlessly defeats Izumo in the second mage category. In the warrior category, Jin secures another victory against Daena.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15: Jin defeats Ilumgand Hopleys as Shifu defeats Jin, becoming the solo tournament winner

Jin defeats Ilumgand (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15, the story progresses to the mage category's showdown, where Shifu effortlessly overwhelms a senior student, securing her spot in the finals. Meanwhile, in the warrior category, Jin faces Ilumgand Hopleys.

Despite Ilumgand's superior equipment and connections, Jin effortlessly defeats him, wielding only a wooden sword. In the ultimate showdown, the winners of both categories, Jin and Shifu, compete against each other in the finals. Eager to demonstrate their progress to their teacher, they give their all in the battle.

However, according to Tomoe and Mio's predictions, Shifu emerges victorious, claiming the title of solo tournament champion. Following his defeat, Ilumgand vows to seek revenge by crushing Makoto's students in the team tournament. The narrative hints at his potential use of performance-enhancing medicine in future fights.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15: The tournament’s team event begins as the nations acknowledge Makoto’s might

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 then transitions to Mr. Rembrandt informing Makoto about his summons to the merchant's guild. As the team event of the Academy tournament begins, Makoto's students discuss his absence.

While Makoto is engaged elsewhere, his students showcase their exceptional abilities during the team battles. Princess Lily of the Gritonia Empire recognizes Makoto's strength and strategizes to win him over to their side. Similarly, the King of Limia's kingdom acknowledges Makoto's prowess and the formidable might his students displayed.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15: Makoto meets the Rotsgard merchant’s guild branch leader as the Kuzunoha Company faces looming threats

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15, the storyline shifts to Makoto's encounter with Zara Hardis, the head of the Rotsgard branch of the merchant's guild. Right from the start, Zara gives Makoto a hard time during their meeting, raising concerns about the Kuzunoha Company's alleged collaboration with demons.

Despite Makoto's attempts to clear his name and resolve the situation, Zara persists in pressuring him. He demands information about the company's distribution methods and threatens to blacklist the Kuzunoha Company if Makoto fails to comply. He also insists on claiming 90% of the company's profits as compensation.

Feeling cornered and disadvantaged, Makoto tries to protect his company's interests but ultimately reveals using teleportation spells to satisfy Zara's demands and safeguard the company.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15: Closing events

Makoto and Mio in this episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

The concluding scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 15 show Makoto discussing the events of the meeting with his followers. They inquire about the continuation of their collaboration with hyumans, prompting Makoto to reconsider his stance on working alongside demons.

Makoto experiences a revelation regarding cooperation with demons and resolves to pursue this path. He recalls Tomoe's earlier suggestion to acquire the land of Kaleneon, once part of Elysion, his parents' homeland, as a potential solution to the weather issues plaguing the demi-plane.

As the episode concludes, Makoto wonders about his plans to establish relationships with demons, deeming it acceptable since the Goddess' other two heroes align with hyumans.

