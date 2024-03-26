Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12: Makoto befriends Giant Monsters as dragon slayer Sofia’s childhood is revealed

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 aired on March 25, 2024 at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode titled Attack of the Giant Monsters, Misumi Makoto forges friendship with the giant monsters, inhabiting his Demiplane after a hostile encounter.

Additionally, Makoto eradicates a pack of demidragons whose summoning was linked to the demons. Meanwhile, his determined students triumph over a demidragon. Furthermore, Jin Rohan's past sheds light on the childhood of Sofia Bulga, the dragon slayer, hinting at her motivations for choosing this path.

Makoto makes new friends while Sofia and Lancer reappear in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 opening events: Makoto confronts giant monsters before becoming friends

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 begins with one of Misumi Makoto's follower orcs being threatened by giant beasts while clearing the north woods of the Demiplane. They're warned to stay away before being let go.

Makoto discusses the attack with his followers, Tomoe and Mio, who inform him of the involvement of a giant bear and wolf in the incident. They speculate whether the irregular weather changes within the subspace may have triggered the situation. Makoto suggests opening a mist gate in the right location to solve the problem, but the correct spot remains under investigation.

Makoto with his new friends (Image via J.C.Staff)

Makoto then ventures into the woods to address the problem and encounters a giant bear, which he easily incapacitates. He then faces a pack of wolves, attempting to negotiate with them. Eventually, they agree that Makoto will leave the forest to the beasts, who will continue to safeguard it.

In return, Makoto offers assistance and expresses his desire to befriend them. Suddenly, an enormous bear named Brownie appears, and they establish the sanctuary known as the Wolf's Woods through mutual agreement.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12: Makoto befriends a fantastical creature

Makoto meets the Boulder Bird (Image via J.C.Staff)

In season 2 episode 12, the focus shifts to Makoto reprimanding Tomoe and Komoe for their fixation on persimmons. During this time, a massive eagle-like creature suddenly appears. Tomoe identifies it as a fantastical creature. Subsequently shrinking in size, it introduces itself as the Boulder Bird.

The bird expresses its desire to watch over the skies on Makoto's behalf, even adopting the name "Roc" mentioned by the protagonist.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12: Makoto’s two students share their past

The narrative focus of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 then shifts to Makoto's two students, Jin Rohan and Abelia Hopleys, as they discuss their shared determination to defeat a demidragon before the end of summer break.

During their conversation, they open up about their pasts. Jin recounts his first love, Miranda, an orphan girl who was forced to face monsters and undertake difficult tasks.

Sofia in her childhood (Image via J.C.Staff)

Jin expresses his desire to become as strong as Miranda and shares his regrets about the actions that caused her to run away. He also shares his hopes of finding her one day to apologize.

Following this, Makoto's followers, Eris and Shiki, inform him of his students' desire to rematch a demidragon, for which Makoto grants permission. However, the unusual gathering of a pack of demidragons in one location prompts Shiki to investigate the matter further.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12: Makoto’s students conquer a demidragon

Makoto's students in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Makoto goes to handle the demidragon pack. While investigating, both Shiki and Makoto stumble upon the sacred treasure of Elysion, the Scepter of Dragons, accompanied by bloodstains. Shiki deduces that the demidragons were summoned by someone. However, despite encountering the resistance fighter demons, he fails to gather further information.

With his new skill, Mana Matter, Makoto effortlessly wipes out the entire pack of demidragons after teleporting one to his students' location. Makoto's students also display their enhanced strength and successfully defeat the demidragon.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12: Closing events

Sofia vows to defeat the greater dragons (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the concluding scenes, Jin vows to grow stronger and reunite with Miranda. The narrative shifts to the dragon slayer, Sofia Bulga and Lancer at the location where Jin and Miranda parted ways.

It's revealed that Miranda and Sofia are the same person, and she discovered her true identity and her parents' origins, which turned out to be Luto, at the mage's workshop. A flashback scene reveals that she still remembers Jin.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 ends with Sofia declaring her determination to defeat all the greater dragons, including Luto.

