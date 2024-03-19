Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 is scheduled for release on Monday, March 25, 2024. The eleventh installment of season 2, titled Summer of Growth and New Skills, aired on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The latest episode highlights Makoto's summer break away from the Academy, focusing on his time in the Subspace. There, he improves his mana control skills and acquires a new ability named Mana Matter.

The upcoming episode, titled Giant Beast Attack, is anticipated to explore the repercussions of Makoto's enhanced strength on him and his Demiplane. The episode is poised to introduce new threats to the Demiplane.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 is set to release on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For international fans, the subtitled English version of episode 12 will be accessible earlier on the same day. The upcoming installment will also be available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 25 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 25 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 25 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 25 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, March 25 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 25 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 25 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 25 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12?

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America as well as in several other regions worldwide can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode 12.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink is handling the broadcast for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11

Makoto acquiring mana matter (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 11, Misumi Makoto spends his summer break away from the Academy. The episode begins with brief conversations between Makoto and Luto, the undefeated greater dragon and the Academy's librarian, Eva, both offering the protagonist suggestions on improving mana control.

Upon returning to his Demiplane, Makoto dedicates the first two weeks of his break to studying and practicing to enhance his mana control while also managing the Subspace. The narrative then highlights a mock battle between Makoto and one of Subspace's new resident races, the Wingkin, resulting in a significant defeat for the newcomers.

Subsequently, Makoto puts his newfound learnings into practice and develops a new skill by condensing mana outside his body, giving it physical form.

The latest episode also features a combat skill demonstration event for all the races in the Demiplane. Makoto concludes the event by showcasing his new skill to all the Subspace residents, leaving them astonished by its overwhelming strength. Shiki names this mana armor skill Mana Matter.

The episode concludes with individuals far from the Demiplane noticing Makoto’s immense mana current and deciding to take action against its source, viewing it as a potential threat.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 (speculative)?

With the intriguing developments in the recent episode, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 is set to explore the impact of Makoto’s overpowering new skill on his and his followers' lives.

Viewers can expect the upcoming episode to unveil the identities of the new threats to the Demiplane. Additionally, episode 12 will likely showcase the growth of Makoto’s students, as hinted in the next episode preview video.

