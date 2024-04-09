Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14: The Academy festival continues with a nobles' gathering as the Academy tournament begins

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14, titled I’m Not a Fan of High Society, aired on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode, the second day of the Rotsgard Academy festival unfolds. A nobles’ stand-up luncheon is held to evaluate the students’ etiquette, attended by foreign guests and nobles.

Misumi Makoto reunites with Mr. Rembrandt during this gathering and meets other nobles. The episode highlights Ilumgand’s growing hostility towards Makoto, leading to his students facing adverse situations during the Academy tournament.

Illumgand’s hostility toward Makoto grows as his students suffer its consequences in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14

Academy Festival day 2 begins with the stand-up luncheon

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 begins with the second Academy festival day, where the students are evaluated on their etiquette, speech, conduct, and other manners. The academy hosts a stand-up luncheon, inviting nobles and foreign guests to observe the students' behavior.

Makoto and his students participate in the gathering, where he briefly reunites with Mr. and Mrs. Rembrandt. Later, Makoto encounters an influential figure, Kahara Sairitsu, from Laurel. The former is surprised by her demon bodyguards in disguise and realizes that she is informed about him, evident from her unwavering attitude despite seeing Makoto using a written speech for conversation.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14: Makoto and Kahara’s conversation reveals Laurel’s connections with otherworlders

Makoto and Kahara's meeting (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14, the focus shifts to Makoto and Kahara's conversation, during which various details about Laurel come to light. Kahara questions Makoto about his knowledge of the "sage script," a secret language exclusive to Laurel, known by only a select few. She explains that the script is typically known only to sages.

The language is unveiled as a variant of Kanji, and sages are disclosed as individuals from distant lands, presumably otherworlders from Japan, with profound knowledge.

Kahara mentions that the characters in the Kuzunoha Company's sign are written in sage script, or Kanji, sparking her curiosity about Makoto's origins.

She questions him about whether he and the other two heroes are also otherworlders. Despite Makoto's denial, Kahara extends an invitation to Laurel and offers him protection as a sage, although he politely refuses the gesture.

The exchange between Makoto and Kahara sheds light on Laurel, a nation known for its insularity and secrecy. Makoto also recognizes subtle Japanese cultural and characteristic influences in Laurel, discerned from Kahara's demeanor and the information shared during their brief encounter.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14: Hostility brews between Laurel’s Kahara and Gritonia’s princess Lily

Lily and Kahara (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 then transitions to Kahara’s interaction with Lily, the second princess of the Gritonia. While they exchange pleasantries on the surface, Lily's underlying irritation at Laurel's connection with Makoto and the Kuzunoha Company becomes apparent.

This discontent stems from a prior hostile encounter between Gritonia's hero, Tomoki, and Kuzunoha Company’s Tomoe. Lily also expresses frustration at Tomoki's obsession to win over Tomoe.

During their discussion, Lily probes Kahara for information about Makoto and his company to assess their involvement. Additionally, Lily asks Kahara about gunpowder. It's also revealed that Kahara's demon bodyguards are actually spies from Gritonia, enchanted by Tomoki's magic eye.

In the following scene, a conversation between the Rembrandt sisters and their mother reveals Makoto's unease during high-class social settings.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14: Ilumgand Hopleys threatens Makoto, targets his students during the Academy tournament

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14, the narrative shifts to an evening scene following the luncheon, where Makoto converses with Mr. and Mrs. Rembrandt. During this time, Ilumgand Hopleys and his followers confront Makoto.

Although Makoto chases them away, Ilumgand threatens to crush his students during the Academy tournament before leaving. Shiki subsequently reminds Makoto of the identities of their adversaries. Makoto also advises his students to prepare for the challenges ahead.

Later, Makoto, Luto, Tomoe, and Mio are seen enjoying the festival, where Luto abruptly makes a mysterious exit.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14: Closing events

Ilumgand confronts Makoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

The concluding scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 mark the start of the Academy tournament where students showcase their abilities. Makoto advises his students that Ilumgand may target them and tells them to prepare, although instructing them to refrain from using their special skills during the tournament. He asks them to reserve them as a trump card.

Meanwhile, Luto meets with Lily Gritonia, and they exchange information about Makoto and his allies. Ilumgand also attempts to sabotage Makoto and his students even before the tournament begins, though Makoto easily thwarts their efforts.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 ends with the commencement of the tournament, revealing that Makoto's students will be pitted against each other due to Ilumgand's influence.

