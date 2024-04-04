Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14, titled I'm Not a Fan of High Society, is scheduled for release on Monday, April 8, 2024. Meanwhile, episode 13 of season 2, titled The Very Busy Academy Festival, aired on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The latest episode marks the end of the Rotsgard Academy's summer break and highlights the protagonist Misumi Makoto and others' time during the Rotsgard Summer Festival. The episode features Makoto building connections with the temple and also shows another assassination attempt on him.

The upcoming episode is anticipated to showcase the unfolding of the academy festival and a gathering of nobles from different nations during the festival.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 is set to release on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For international fans, the subtitled English version of episode 14 will be accessible earlier on the same day. An hour after it airs on television, the upcoming installment will also be available on streaming platforms.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, April 8 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, April 8 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 8 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 8 2:00 PM Central European Time Monday, April 8 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, April 8 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, April 8 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 8 11:30 PM

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14

Season 2 episode 14 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

In Japan, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming episode 14.

Medialink is in charge of this Winter 2024 anime's broadcast in South and Southeast Asia. Fans in these regions can watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, it's important to note that access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13

Makoto in episode 13 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13, the narrative concludes the summer break and starts with the academy festival. Preparations for the week-long festival are underway throughout the episode. During this time, the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, becomes involved with the temple, interacting with the bishop and priests as well as striking a deal with its members.

However, the temple's true intentions are soon revealed. They aimed to delve into Makoto's mind and mana to gauge his strength and learn his production methods to replicate his products. As Makoto prevents all their attempts, the temple realizes his true strength. While shocked by these revelations, the bishop acknowledges Makoto's potential as a valuable asset in the future.

Subsequently, the episode showcases an assassination attempt on Makoto by the Assassins' Guild, which Makoto handles with ease. It also reveals crucial information about fixing the demi-plane's climate condition.

The narrative then highlights the academy festival, where everyone is seen enjoying themselves. However, Laurel and Limia's officials meeting in the closing scenes hint at brewing hostility between their nations.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 (Speculative)?

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 14 is expected to put the focus on the academy festival and a gathering of officials from various nations. Makoto, along with his students and other dignitaries and nobles like Patrick Rembrandt and Lily Gritonia, will be present.

Recent developments hint at potential tensions between nations during this gathering. Additionally, Tomoe's solution to address the demi-plane's weather conditions by opening a mist gate in a demon-dominated area hints at intriguing developments ahead in the upcoming narrative.

