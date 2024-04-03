Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13: The Academy Festival begins as Makoto gets targeted by the Assassin's Guild

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 aired on April 1, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the latest episode titled The Very Busy Academy Festival, Makoto and his loyal servant, Shiki, were seen preparing for the upcoming Academy Festival of Rotsgard.

Although there were quite a few interesting developments in the first half of the episode, the latter half solely focused on Makoto and his followers enjoying themselves at the Academy Festival. While nothing major happened in this episode, it did provide some form of a breather for the characters, as they got to freely enjoy their time at the festival.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 kickstarts the Rotsgard Academy Festival

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 opening events

Shiki and Makoto as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 (image via J.C. Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 began with Makoto Misumi and his loyal follower Shiki wandering around the city. They noticed that the people of Rotsgard were busier than ever, since the famed Academy Festival was about to begin.

It was a festival that usually lasted for an entire week, where people from faraway places came to visit the city. According to Makoto, it was a festival that brought out the lively spirit of the city like no other. As Shiki explained to him about the usual events that take place at the festival, the latter wished that nothing bad would happen this time.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13: Makoto and Shiki strike a deal with the temple

Expand Tweet

As Shiki and Makoto were discussing the inventory of their shop for the duration of the festival, a temple priest named Shinai approached Makoto for a conversation regarding the medicines in the latter's shop.

According to Shinai, there were rumors spreading in the city about the medicines in Makoto's shop. Apparently, people believed that those medicines were a bit too effective for the price that they were sold at. As such, Shinai proposed that if the temple were to assist Makoto in clearing up the rumors, he would have to reveal the production methods of his medicines to the priest.

While this proposal did strike Makoto as odd, he agreed to it pretty quickly, which left the priest a bit surprised. That said, they managed to reach a proper agreement and decided on a day for Makoto to visit the temple.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13: Makoto's true identity leaves the temple officials shocked

Expand Tweet

When Makoto and Shiki headed to the temple one day, they were greeted by a bishop and a few other priests. The bishop guaranteed that the temple would do their best to clear up the rumors surrounding Makoto's shop, and if possible, find a cure for his speech impediment as well.

After Makoto disclosed his production methods to priests, Shinai took him aside for a few queries. While their conversation seemed like small talk at first, Makoto felt it was more to be like an interrogation, mainly due to the nature of the questions that Shinai was asking him.

Expand Tweet

Shortly after Makoto and Shiki's departure from the temple, the bishop and the priests were seen discussing about their ulterior motives regarding Makoto. It didn't take long for the bishop to deduce that Makoto was much more powerful than he let on, especially since he was able to block the temple's attempts to examine his mind and mana.

Furthermore, the production methods revealed by Makoto were off as well. Considering the current abilities of the temple, priests would only stand at a 50% chance of replicating the medicines. While this discovery did shock them to some extent, they concluded that Makoto might turn out to be their trump card someday.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13: Makoto gets targeted by assassin's guild

Makoto Misumi as seen in the anime (image via J.C. Staff)

After reprimanding Eris and Jin for slacking off, Makoto set out to make some deliveries. On the way, he noticed that several mysterious figures were tailing him. Although he initially decided to let them be, he was eventually confronted by them when he stepped into a narrow alley. Makoto dealt with them with ease.

Afterwards while relieving his stress by doing target practice, he came across Tomoe, who informed him about her investigation into the demiplane's climate.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13: Makoto and his followers let loose during the Academy Festival

Mio and Tomoe as seen in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 (image via J.C. Staff)

As their medicines got sold out in a matter of a few hours on the first day of the festival, Makoto and his followers set out during the evening to enjoy themselves and explore all different kinds of food in different shops and bars.

The characters were seen having a great time together, as they hopped from one restaurant to another - trying out and sometimes even creating new combinations of food.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 closing events

Shiki as seen in the anime (image via J.C. Staff)

Towards the end of the episode, the officials of both Laurel and Limia met one another, with the former party seeking to get their priestess back from the latter. However the negotiation did not go as planned, as the officials of Laurel expressed that they could not simply hand over the priestess to her former nation, especially since she supported the hero of Limia on her own accord.

Elsewhere, Makoto was seen walking around the festival along with his followers, who were still planning to explore more restaurants and continue their fun evening. With this, the episode came to an end.

Related Links:

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 highlights

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy english dub cast

Other Winter 2024 anime

Winter 2024 anime on Crunchyroll

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 reveals trailer and more

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 teaser released with a new Studio