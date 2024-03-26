Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13, titled The Very Busy Academy Festival, is scheduled for release on Monday, April 1, 2024. The latest episode 12 of season 2, titled Attack of the Giant Monsters, aired on Monday, March 25, 2024.

In the latest episode, Misumi Makoto befriends giant monsters and later eliminates a pack of demidragons, with Shiki linking their summoning to the demons. The episode also highlights Makoto's students' increased strength, with one of their backgrounds connecting to the dragon slayer Sofia Bulga, whose past is revealed.

As such, the upcoming episode 13 is anticipated to focus on the academy's festival, as well as the growth of Makoto's students, and feature an attack on Makoto by the assassins’ guild.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 is set to be released on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will be accessible to international fans earlier on the same day. Episode 13 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, April 1 6:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, April 1 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, April 1 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 1 2:00 pm Central European Time Monday, April 1 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, April 1 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, April 1 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 1 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13?

Season 2 episode 13 release date as per the anime's official X account (Image via X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime is presently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this show outside of Asia. Thus, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming thirteenth episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights for this Winter 2024 anime. Fans in these regions can enjoy Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One. However, access to this isekai anime is exclusively available on their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12

Makoto's new friends, the giant monsters (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12, the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, confronts giant beasts in the northern forests of the Demiplane. Despite initial hostility, they reach an agreement, and Makoto gains new allies, including bears, wolves, and a fantastical creature – the Boulder Bird.

In the latest episode, Makoto eliminates a pack of demidragons summoned by demons, while his students also defeat a demidragon. The revelation of one of Makoto’s students, Jin Rohan's background, also reveals the dragon slayer, Sofia Bulga’s past.

The episode concludes with the reappearance of Sofia and Lancer, revealing the true identity of Sofia’s parent, who turned out to be Luto, hinting at her motivations for becoming a dragon slayer.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 13 (speculative)?

With the intriguing plot developments in episode 12, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 12 is expected to mark the end of summer break at the Rotsgard Academy.

The upcoming episode is anticipated to center around the festival at the Academy, with many characters participating, as seen in the preview video. Moreover, the episode will feature an attack on Makoto, orchestrated by the Assassins' guild.

Following the unveiling of Sofia Bulga's past in episode 12, the upcoming episode is likely to reveal more information on Sofia and her motives, particularly regarding the greater dragons, especially Luto.

