Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 reveals trailer and more

Monday, March 25, 2024, saw the official website for the series reveal a promotional video and more for the sequel Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 anime. The news came immediately following the conclusion of the first part of the second season, with its final episode airing earlier that Monday, March 25.

In total, Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 revealed a promotional video, key visual, and ending theme song title and artist for the upcoming second cour of the second season. The opening theme song title and artist was also revealed in this latest batch of news, and is also previewed in the promotional video for the upcoming part.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 serves as a continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Kei Azumi and illustrator Mitsuaki Matsumoto’s original light novel series of the same name. The series first began as a web novel by Azumi on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, with this format still ongoing today on the AlphaPolis platform after moving there in 2016.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 reveals essentially all key information but release window/date

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 anime revealed its promotional video, key visual, and opening and ending theme songs on Monday, March 25. Kaori Maeda is performing the new ending theme song “Joshikihazura Human,” which translates to “Eccentric Human.” The trailer previews the new opening theme song Reversal, which will be performed by syudou.

The roughly 90-second long trailer focuses on the series’ central cast and setting, and also teases future events to come in the upcoming second part of the anime’s second season. While the trailer mostly shows slice-of-life scenes in its first half, the second half is rife with tension and builds to more significant events to come in the upcoming second part. Likewise, the key visual features the series’ central cast all seemingly preparing for combat.

Expand Tweet

The first part of the anime’s second season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on January 8 at 11PM Japanese Standard Time (JST), and on MBS the day after. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired weekly in Japan, and is also streaming an English dubbed version. Returning singer Keina Suda performed the first part’s opening theme song Utopia.

Shinji Ishihira is returning as director of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 2 part 2 at J.C. Staff, changing from C2C studios who animated the first season. Kenta Ihara is also returning to be in charge of series composition, while Yukie Suzuki is returning to draw the character designs for the anime series once again. Finally, Yasuharu Takanashi is also returning to compose the music for the anime series.

Related links

9 anime to watch if you like Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Crunchyroll reveals Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- English dub cast and 4 others

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy season 2 reveals release date, theme songs and more via new trailer