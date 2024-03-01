One Punch Man season 3: Why J.C. Staff studios returning is good for the series, explained

One Punch Man season 3 has been the topic of discussion among fans for years. The delay in updates regarding the third season’s status left many disappointed, with rumors swirling about MAPPA possibly taking over production of the third season.

However, official announcements have come through, and J.C. Staff will be handling the production of One Punch Man season 3. This elicited mixed reactions from netizens who were excited for the third installment of the series.

The reception for the second season of the One Punch Man series was lukewarm, particularly criticisms aimed at J.C. Staff regarding animation quality. Despite this, there are reasons why J.C. Staff could be a good option for this series.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article reflect the opinions of the writer and other netizens on various social media platforms.

One Punch Man season 3: Why J.C. Staff is the right studio for this project?

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest reasons for the second season’s drop in production quality was a sudden shift in the animation studio. J.C. Staff didn’t do the best job with the second season, and the entire fanbase was vocal about its opinions. Madhouse at the time must have faced issues with scheduling, which was why they couldn’t return to animate the second season.

However, J.C. Staff is a series that shows moments of brilliance. The animation quality was great in a couple of areas. However, consistency, pacing, and sound design were notable areas of concern for fans, raising apprehensions for One Punch Man season 3.

However, what we do need to understand is that J.C. Staff has had plenty of time to understand their mistakes. Furthermore, this is a studio that has already worked on this project. Having a new animation studio could potentially mean a new art style, which the fans might either like or dislike.

Expand Tweet

Fans are extremely happy that MAPPA isn’t going to animate this series. This is because the animation studio has taken on plenty of projects, which has caused a considerable degree of saturation. However, J.C. Staff now has the chance to redeem itself with the production of One Punch Man season 3.

While the excitement is quite high, fans aren’t expecting the best-quality animation from this studio. J.C. Staff, with all the experience they’ve had from the previous season, could identify the problem areas and work on them accordingly. The fight between Genos and the robot, as well as the fight involving Garou, showcased potential. The animation studio was capable of creating good fight choreography.

The biggest issue that fans seem to have with this animation studio is the execution. J.C. Staff’s execution will determine the success of One Punch Man season 3. However, only time will tell whether or not J.C. Staff is a good pick for the upcoming season. If the creators of the show have placed their faith in this studio once again, chances are that the studio will deliver this time.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

One Punch Man season 3 reveals first trailer featuring Garou and Saitama

Can Genos ever surpass Garou?

One Punch Man chapter 203 release date and time