One Punch Man season 3 reveals first trailer featuring Garou and Saitama

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 saw the official trailer for One Punch Man season 3 finally be released, confirming a new narrator, the series staff, and returning cast for the third season. Most notably, fans can now officially confirm that J.C. Staff is returning from the second season to animate the third season despite the rumors that Madhouse was taking over animation once again.

In any case, the trailer for One Punch Man season 3 features Saitama, voiced by the returning Makoto Furukawa, and Garou, voiced by the also returning Hikaru Midorikawa. The trailer also features Daisuke Namikawa, who plays Dr. Genus, narrating the trailer from start to finish. Unfortunately, there is no subtitled version of the trailer right now, meaning only those who can speak Japanese can understand Genus’ words.

In addition to all of the above, One Punch Man season 3 also revealed a new hero visual for protagonist Saitama. The visual was illustrated by the returning character designer for the series, Chikashi Kubota.

One Punch Man season 3 trailer confirms nearly everything but release date for the series

As mentioned above, the One Punch Man season 3 trailer confirmed both returning main cast for the series, returning staff, and revealed a new key visual. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series also confirms that the Saitama visual is the first of many “Hero Visuals” which will be released every month, presumably through the month the series premieres.

Returning staff includes aforementioned character designer Chikashi Kubota, with Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa also returning in a character design role. Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of series composition, while Makoto Miyazaki is also returning to compose the music for the series. J.C. Staff returns from the second season to animate. At the time of this article’s writing, no other staff has been confirmed for the series per the anime’s official website.

Garou seen seemingly training with the Monster Association in the One Punch Man season 3 trailer (Image via J.C. Staff)

The season 3 trailer marks the return of the series following a quiet nearly five years since the second season concluded. While many rumors had circulated in that time, this latest batch of information marks only the second official tease fans have gotten. The first was a teaser visual for the third season which featured Garou and Saitama standing back to back with each other. This visual was also drawn by Kubota.

No information on the third season’s theme songs or release information was revealed in this batch of news. However, this information is expected to be revealed sometime in the coming weeks and months.

