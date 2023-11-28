Magilumiere Co. Ltd. TV anime reveals new key visual and 2024 broadcast details

Magilumiere Co. Ltd. has always been a great satire of the magical girl genre that is so prevalent in the medium of manga, and now Sekka Iwata and Yu Aoki's series is getting an anime adaptation. It was confirmed this Thursday that this comedic/supernatural manga is going to be adapted into an anime by J.C. Staff and Moe.

While the key visual showed the two protagonists, Kana and Hitomi, the trailer went a step further and featured the world and the voice actresses for the main characters. Fans also received confirmation about the staff, including director Masahiro Hiraoka, scriptwriter Shingo Nagai, character designer Hidehiro Asama, and music composer Makoto Miyazaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Magilumiere series.

The Magilumiere manga is getting an anime adaptation

Visual of the Magilumiere anime (Image via Moe and J.C. Staff)

There has been confirmation that the Magilumiere series is going to get an anime adaptation in 2024 and there is a fresh key visual and trailer for the project, featuring the two main characters, Kana Sakuragi and Hitomi Koshigaya. The visual and the trailer weren't the only things that were confirmed as fans also learned that Kana is going to be voiced by Fairouz Ai and Hitomi by Yumiri Hanamori.

At present, there is no sign of when exactly the anime is going to be released and all fans know is that it is coming out next year. Moe and J.C. Staff are going to work together to adapt this project, and while the former has little experience, the latter is known for adapting series such as One Punch Man, Bakuman, and Food Wars.

The premise and appeal of the story

The series offers an answer to a very simple question: What if being a magical girl was a job?

Kana Sakuragi graduates from college and is struggling to find a job. However, she eventually lands a collaboration job with a magical girl, Hitomi Koshigaya, as the former helps the latter defeat an enemy during a difficult battle.

Kana has a very good memory and this proves to be helpful for Hitomi, which is why they begin to work together as a team. The series then begins to explore its world, featuring a lot of satire of the magical girl genre, especially when it comes to Sailor Moon and other similar popular manga. The title also explores Kana and Hitomi's friendship, with the former being shy and insecure and the latter being very secure in herself.

