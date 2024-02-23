One Punch Man chapter 203: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man Chapter 203 is set to be released on March 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga creator has not announced any breaks following the previous chapter's release. Thus, fans can expect the manga's upcoming chapter to be released as per its biweekly release schedule. One Punch Man manga is available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website.

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic saving Flashy Flash from consuming the monster cells. With that, the two ninjas teamed up together against Empty Void. While the monster was confident about his abilities, Blast's arrival changed the situation entirely.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

One Punch Man Chapter 203 release times in all regions

Blast appearing behind Empty Void (Image via Shueisha)

As hinted by Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, One Punch Man Chapter 203 will be released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to different time zones, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in some countries.

This is why One Punch Man chapter 203 will be released on Thursday, March 7, at 12 am JST in Japan.

The upcoming One Punch Man chapter will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday March 6 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday March 6 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday March 6 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday March 6 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday March 6 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 6 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday March 6 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday March 7

If there are any changes to the release schedule, they are generally addressed by the series manga artist Yusuke Murata through his X (formerly Twitter) account @NEBU_KURO.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 203?

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 203 will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. However, the manga chapter will be available in Japanese, with no option to switch languages. Thus, unless you can read and understand Japanese, you may have to use tools to translate the manga into your preferred language.

Fortunately, VIZ Media does provide official translated versions of the manga series. However, those chapters are delayed by nearly a week after the original Japanese version gets released. The official English-translated manga chapter can be read on Viz Media's website and the Shonen Jump mobile application.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 202

Sonic and Flash as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 202, Partner, saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic rescue Flashy Flashy from eating the monster cells. In his dream, he saw monster cells preparing one of their kind for Sonic to eat. However, Sonic managed to reject the persuasion and broke free from it. With that, Flashy Flash woke up and teamed up with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic to fight Empty Void.

However, Empty Void managed to dodge their attack and was preparing his counterattack. Just then, Blast appeared behind his old partner and blasted him away.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 203?

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 203 will most likely see S-Class Hero Blast fight his former partner Empty Void. This fight is bound to go into their past and reveal what happened between the two of them during their previous encounter.

Additionally, fans might see Saitama make his return to the manga. Considering that he went with Blast to Empty Void's location, he is bound to have arrived at Flashy Flash's location with the S-Class hero.