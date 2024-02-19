One Punch Man chapter 202: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man Chapter 202 is set to be released on Feb. 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga has not announced any breaks following the previous chapter's release. Thus, fans can expect the upcoming chapter 202 to be released as per its biweekly release schedule. Fans can read One Punch Man manga on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fighting Empty Void. During this fight, Empty Void used his genjutsu techniques on Flashy Flash to catch him off guard. With that opportunity, he used a mysterious cube on the hero to help God communicate with him.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

One Punch Man Chapter 202 release times in all regions

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As hinted by Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, One Punch Man Chapter 202 will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to varying time zones in different regions, the chapter will be released on Thursday in some regions.

This is why in Japan, One Punch Man chapter 202 will be released on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 12 am JST.

One Punch Man chapter 202 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday February 21 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday February 21 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday February 21 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday February 21 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday February 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 21 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday February 21 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 22

Any changes surrounding the release schedule are generally announced by manga artist Yusuke Murata through his X (formerly Twitter) account @NEBU_KURO.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 202?

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 202 will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. However, the website only releases the manga in Japanese. Thus, unless you comprehend Japanese, you may have to use tools to translate and read the manga in your preferred language.

Fortunately, VIZ Media does provide official translations for the manga series. But the translated chapters are released nearly a week after the original version gets released. The official English translated chapter can be read on Shonen Jump mobile application or VIZ Media's website.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 201

God and Flash's hands as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 201, titled Illusion Techniques, saw The Great One confronting Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic after seemingly consuming the blood and guts of his subordinates.

However, as the fight began, it was revealed that it was just one of Empty Void's illusion techniques. Upon seeing that his trick did not work, Empty Void considered Flash and Sonic to be worthy of communicating with God, albeit Sonic lacked a little.

This enraged Flash as he attacked Empty Void with his eyes closed to avoid more illusion techniques. However, Empty Void did not use ocular but sensory methods to manipulate his target. Hence, he managed to catch Flash off-guard and used the mysterious cube on him. With that, God managed to communicate with Flash.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 202?

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 202 will most likely see Saitama and Blast reach Flashy Flash, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, and Empty Void's location. Such a development will see either Saitama or Blast stop God from communicating with Flashy Flash.

In addition, the manga chapter may lead to a confrontation between the two former partners - Blast and Empty Void. Thus, the upcoming chapter could set up another fight as part of the arc.