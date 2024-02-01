One Punch Man chapter 201: Major spoilers to expect

One Punch Man chapter 201 has been highly anticipated by fans, especially after the ninja village founder The Great One arrived at Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's location. While fans were hoping for Blast and Saitama to confront the monster, he happened to appear to go after Flashy Flash himself.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash revealing the truth about the ninja village to the Tennin. However, the Heavenly Ninja Party members seemingly did not care about the fact that the village was trying to mold them into minions for God. Soon after, the Great One appeared at their location as he consumed the Tennin's blood and entrails.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 201?

The Great One may reveal his secret in One Punch Man chapter 201

The Great One as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following The Great One's appearance in the previous chapter, he may reveal his secret to Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. While Flashy Flash knew that The Great One was previously Blast's partner, who had later turned into a monster, he did not know what were his abilities.

As seen in the previous chapter, The Great One appeared from inside a sphere of blood and entrails of the Heavenly Ninja Party members. Thus, One Punch Man chapter 201 may reveal how the ninja village founder's abilities work. Can he appear in two places at the same time or did he separate himself as different individuals, forming the Tennin?

Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic may fight The Great One in One Punch Man chapter 201

Sonic and Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

With The Great One arriving at Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's location, there is a good chance that the ninjas may have to fight against the ninja village founder. Such a fight should help fans understand the difference in strength between S-Class heroes and a monsterized version of a former hero.

While Flashy Flash did learn about The Great One's former identity Empty Void, that itself would not be enough for the S-class hero to identify his opponent's strengths and differences. Nevertheless, there is a good chance that Flashy Flash will try to talk The Great One into turning back into a human being.

Saitama and Blast may change their destination in One Punch Man chapter 201

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans would know, Saitama and Blast had gone to the rendezvous location of The Great One. Hence, Flashy Flash was expecting the S-class and A-class hero to take care of the ninja village founder. However, as seen in the previous chapter, The Great One had appeared at Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's location. Therefore, fans can expect Blast and Saitama to change their destination in the next chapter.

However, before this, fans can expect to see the two heroes to be left confused due to the developments. Therefore, there are bound to be some gag elements to appear in One Punch Man chapter 201. While Saitama being in gag events is quite normal, it will be intriguing to see how Blast will react to them.