One Punch Man: Will Flashy Flash turn into a Monster? Explored

One Punch Man chapter 201 saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight against Empty Void. While it seemed like Flashy Flash had everything in control, the ninja village founder used his genjutsu techniques to manipulate his mind. With that, Empty Void found an opening to use a mysterious cube on Flashy Flash.

Following the exposure to the mysterious cube, Flashy Flash was thrown into a flashback-like scenario where he was speaking to Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. However, as evident from one of the manga panels, it seemed evident that it was God who had taken on the guise of Sonic. So, will God turn Flashy Flash into a monster in the upcoming chapter?

One Punch Man: Will God influence Flashy Flash?

No, Flashy Flash will most likely not turn into a monster because Saitama or Blast may interrupt God's communication with the S-class hero.

As fans might remember, when Garou was fighting Saitama and he was close to getting defeated, God spoke to him. During the communication, God took on the guise of his master Bang. With that, he manipulated Garou into taking his deal. This development saw Garou receive cosmic powers from God.

Similar to that conversation, Flashy Flash's flashback-like scenario saw a young Flash speaking to his friend Speed-o'-Sound Sonic at their promised location of a new village. However, as fans would know, Flash and Sonic never managed to run away from the village together. Thus, the scenario was not a flashback but a mind manipulation possibly done by God through Empty Void.

Moreover, one of the manga panels made it very evident that the Speed-o'-Sound Sonic in this scenario was not the real one but was God in disguise. With that, similar to the case of Garou, God tried to shake hands with Flashy Flash by manipulating him.

Such development should effectively leave fans to believe that Flashy Flash will also receive cosmic powers from God, similar to Garou.

Fortunately, as per the original webcomic from ONE, no such events take place. In the original webcomic, Flash and Sonic defeat the Heavenly Ninja Party, following which they head over to Empty Void's location. There they find Saitama to have defeated the ninja village founder in an offscreen fight.

While manga artist Yusuke Murata has been adding his original plot developments to One Punch Man manga, there is no way he will stray that far from the original webcomic. Hence, the chances of Flashy Flash receiving cosmic powers are really low.

Therefore, fans can expect God's communication with Flashy Flash to be interrupted by someone else. Considering that it has been some time since Saitama and Blast appeared in the manga, there is a good chance that either one of the heroes will interrupt the deal.

With that, the heroes might be able to prevent Flashy Flash from being turned into a monster or receive cosmic powers. Nevertheless, the same cannot be confirmed until the next manga chapter is released.