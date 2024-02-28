One Punch Man: Can Genos ever surpass Garou? Explored

The One Punch Man series, despite being a gag manga, has given some of the most interesting plot points and characters that fans have come to love. One of the reasons for this series’ success is the way the characters have been written. Not only are they all unique in the way they fight, but most of them are also likable.

One such character is Genos. He is one of the deuteragonists in the One Punch Man series and happens to be Saitama’s disciple as well. He is one among a few people who know Saitama’s actual strength.

He is an S-class hero who has the nickname Demon Cyborg. However, fans have been comparing him to other strong characters which raised an important question - Will Genos ever surpass Garou in One Punch Man? No, it is very unlikely that Genos would be able to surpass Garou in the animanga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga adaptation of the original series.

One Punch Man: Why Genos will not be able to surpass Garou?

Genos as seen in the anime series (Image via Madhouse)

In order to understand why Genos wouldn’t be able to surpass Garou in the One Punch Man series, we need to take a look at some of Garou’s feats in the manga. There came a point when Garou accidentally accepted a portion of God’s powers which made him incredibly powerful. In his strongest state, he was called Cosmic Fear Mode Garou and he was able to understand how energy as a concept worked.

This allowed him to replicate the effects of nuclear fission and impart it in his attacks. Furthermore, he also created portals that allowed him to teleport between two points. Garou managed to gain such a deep understanding of how energy flowed in the cosmos, that he managed to teach Saitama how to travel back in time.

Will Genos be able to surpass Garou in this state? No, there is no way Genos will be able to surpass Garou at his peak. He is an incredibly powerful hero in the One Punch Man series, and there is no debating that. However, he is a character whose growth is extremely restricted by technology. At the end of the day, he is a cyborg and his ability to grow as a combatant depends a lot on the technology that is accessible to him and Dr. Kuseno.

Garou as seen in the anime series (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Hero Hunter Garou also happens to have another advantage over Genos in the One Punch Man series - adaptability. Garou is someone who can survive against fighters who are a lot stronger than him on paper. His ability to assess the situation and strategize on the fly is unmatched.

This was seen on numerous occasions, especially in season 2 when he was completely surrounded by heroes. He managed to get information about every hero that was present on the field and got himself out of the situation with a brilliant strategy, and an even better execution.

Therefore, we have reason to believe that Genos will never be able to surpass Garou unless there is an incredible technological advancement that would make him stronger.

