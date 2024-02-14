The One Punch Man series has given fans some of the most entertaining fights in the shonen genre. At first, it’s hard to imagine that a comedy series like this would depict high-octane action sequences. The series revolves around a protagonist who is capable of beating anyone with a single one punch.

There have been various antagonists who couldn’t last long in a fight against Saitama. However, there is one character who exceeded everyone’s expectations - the Hero Hunter Garou.

This led to fans wondering whether Garou is the strongest villain in One Punch Man. No, Garou is not the strongest villain in the One Punch Man series. However, to know more about the strongest villain of the series, we must look into a couple of manga chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga chapters.

One Punch Man: Understanding why Garou is not the strongest villain in the animanga series

Garou in his Cosmic Fear Mode after receiving God's powers (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata)

There is no doubt that Garou is one of the strongest villains in the series, but he certainly doesn't top the list. He has some impressive feats under his belt such as time-travel, creating portals, and recreating fatal nuclear fission in his attacks. After realizing his capabilities, he taught Saitama how to travel back in time, which is how the Caped Baldy was able to save everyone.

The question is, how did Garou get such powers in the One Punch Man series? Garou became immensely strong because God passed on his own powers. Notably, a small portion of God’s powers made Garou this strong.

Therefore, it’s safe to assume that God is the strongest villain in One Punch Man since Garou's powers are just a fraction of what God is capable of.

Furthermore, the progression of the story is such that God will most likely reveal himself as the final villain. Eventually, all heroes must unite to defeat him.

One must note that the exact extent of this character's powers have not been shown. However, he is an incredibly massive being, as seen when is he was towering over the moon. It was also stated that Blast and his comrades have been fighting God for years.

While this character has not been introduced properly in the animanga series, it is quite clear that God is the strongest villain among all. Based on how things are going, God could be the final villain that the Caped Baldy will have to beat. He has always lived a dull life since no one was strong enough to excite him. God could be that character who could not only challenge Saitama, but push him to his limits.

This would be a great way to set up the final arc of the series, after some thorough character development. This is why we believe that Garou is not the most powerful villain in the One Punch Man series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.