Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy season 2 reveals release date, theme songs and more via new trailer

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy season 2 was announced right after the finale of the first season, which aired from July to September 2021 and was well-received by fans and critics alike. Recently, the official website for the anime revealed that the second season will debut on January 8, 2024, along with the announcement of a new trailer, additional cast members, and opening and ending artists.

The second season is highly anticipated by fans, who can expect more magic, humor, and adventures. Based on the light novel series by Kei Azumi, the anime centers on Makoto Misumi, a high school student who is called to another world as a hero but is turned away by the goddess and sent to the wastelands.

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy season 2 cast and more details explored

Once released, the series will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV starting January 8. According to the official announcement, Keina Suda's Utopia will open the first segment of Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy season 2, and Kento Ito, who serves as the voice of Ilumgand Hopleys from the series, will perform My Factor, the ending theme song.

The additional cast joining Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy season 2 includes Yukiyo Fujii as Io, a muscular skinhead with two or four arms who is the most powerful demon in terms of basic fighting ability, and Daisuke Kusunoki as Rona, a female demon with a crafty and cruel personality.

Additionally, the latest cast of actors joining the second season is as follows:

Jin Rohan voiced by Yuki Shin

voiced by Yuki Shin Abelia Hopleys voiced by Yurie Kozakai

voiced by Yurie Kozakai Misra Cazper voiced by Shinsuke Sugawara

voiced by Shinsuke Sugawara Izumi Ikusabe voiced by Tatsumaru Tachibana

voiced by Tatsumaru Tachibana Daena Severus voiced by Tomohiro Yamaguchi

voiced by Tomohiro Yamaguchi Sif Rembrandt voiced by Yumiri Hanamori

voiced by Yumiri Hanamori Yuno Rembrandt voiced by Nene Hieda

voiced by Nene Hieda Ilumgand Hopleys voiced by Kento Ito

voiced by Kento Ito Eva voiced by Shiori Izawa

voiced by Shiori Izawa Luria voiced by Yuki Hirose

Directed by Shinji Ishihira, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy features character designs by Yukie Suzuki, the animation director of The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace and series composition by Kenta Ihara, who has also worked on the Saga of Tanya the Evil. In addition, J.C. Staff will be replacing the animation studio C2C for the sequel.

Crunchyroll has already announced that it will be streaming Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy season 2 as it did the first, describing the series as follows:

"After Makoto Misumi defeats Mitsurugi and Sofia Bulga, humanity is saved from the attacking demon army—for the time being. The goddess is aware of Makoto’s growing power, and she sees him as less of a nuisance and more of a rival."

It continues,

"Makoto continues his journey to further expand his community of outcasts and connect with more humans. But will he be strong enough to hold off the coming storm?"

With a blend of comedy, fantasy, and action, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 is sure to please fans of the genre and is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2024. In addition to delving deeper into the other world and its people, the second season will track Makoto's development as a leader and hero. Season 2 is a must-watch for those who enjoyed the first season.

