Kagurabachi chapter 30 release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 30 is slated to release Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 21st issue, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus platform. However, due to varying time zones, manga enthusiasts outside Japan may gain access to the chapter on April 21.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira urged Hiyuki to think about the people who would get sold off at the Rakuzaichi auction. Instead of protecting him for selfish reasons, he wanted her to end the Rakuzaichi auction. Given how the chapter ended, fans are excited to read Kagurabachi chapter 30.

Kagurabachi chapter 30 release date and time for all regions

According to MangaPlus, Kagurabachi chapter 30 is set to release on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's #21 issue. However, due to the differences in time zones, international fans can read the chapter earlier, on April 21.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 30, according to the corresponding timezones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 21 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 21 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 21 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 21 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 22 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 22 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 30?

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga readers worldwide can digitally read Kagurabachi chapter 30 on Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MangaPlus App, MangaPlus website, Viz Media's official website, and the Shonen Jump+ Application.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read for free on these platforms, except Shonen Jump+, where interested readers would need to purchase a monetary subscription to read every chapter.

Kagurabachi chapter 29 recap

The chapter begins with Kamunabi's Shinuchi bidding team discussing their auction plans. Despite the addition of the Enten blade to the auction, their initial plans remain unchanged, which is winning the bidding war for the Shinuchi blade.

A female Kamunabi sorcerer asks her partner whether they can do something about the people who will get sold off at the auction. The sorcerer replies that since they can't save everyone in a wretched world, they have to choose what they wish to protect.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Securing the Shinuchi blade will allow them to save a million lives. The chapter then switches to the entrance, where Hiyuki rummages through the wall to meet Chihiro Rokuhira. She asks him why he handed over the Enten to the Sazanami.

In response, Chihiro tells Hiyuki about Sazanami's storehouse and informs her that he has found an infiltration route. However, the Flame Bone user discloses that the Kamunabi plans to buy the blade at the auction.

Chihiro talks to Hiyuki in Kagurabachi chapter 29 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro then persuades Hiyuki, reminding her about the people who will be sold at the auction. He vilifies her for choosing to protect him for selfish reasons instead of ending the Rakuzaichi auction.

Hiyuki's partner, Tafuku, who has been a silent observer this whole time, recalls how much she (Hiyuki) was against the Kamunabi prioritizing the blades over people's lives. He knows that deep down, Hiyuki wants to save them.

Hiyuki goes berserk in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Several thoughts begin to swirl inside the Flame Bone user's head as her old wounds open up. She finally breaks the silence and exclaims that she will end everything, from the auction to the Enchanted Blades to Chihiro Rokuhira.

Chihiro realizes that, despite Hiyuki's harsh words, he has gained new allies. The chapter ends with Hiyuki Kagari and Tafuku teaming up with Chihiro Rokuhira to retrieve the blades and stop the Rakuzaichi auction.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 30? (speculative)

Hiyuki Kagari, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 30 will likely show Chihiro and Hiyuki trying to infiltrate the Sazanami family's cemetery located below the Rakuzaichi auction hall.

However, there will be several fierce foes waiting for them. Besides that, the chapter may also highlight Shiba and Hakuri making their move. Overall, the chapter promises to be an exciting one.

